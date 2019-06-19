As her 42 years on the Wisconsin Supreme Court draw to a close next month, Shirley Abrahamson still believes in an independent judiciary — and she wants you to as well.
Her commitment to an institution that has changed dramatically during her time in office — both in how jurists interpret the law and the campaigns by which they are elected — was honored during a ceremony Tuesday in the Capitol Rotunda.
"The need for an independent judiciary both in this state and in the country has never been greater," Abrahamson told a crowd of hundreds, overflowing into the Capitol's halls. She called the partisanship that has become a fixture of the state and country's judiciary "poisonous."
"From 1789 in Philadelphia from 1848 in Wisconsin all the way (to) today, too much is at stake to not believe in an independent judiciary," she said.
Abrahamson, 85, is stepping down from the court after being the first woman in Wisconsin elected to it and the longest serving state Supreme Court jurist in the country. She announced her retirement last year and has been treated for cancer. Her last day on the court is July 31. She will be replaced by Brian Hagedorn, who won a 10-year term to the court in April. He will be sworn in Aug. 1.
Reviled by conservatives and revered by liberals in Wisconsin and internationally known for her legal analyses, Abrahamson was uniformly praised Tuesday, with a slate of former and current justices, including U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg noting her commitment to the state, and unparalleled work ethic.
Ginsburg, a longtime friend of Abrahamson, praised her in a video message, calling her "courageous," "the very best" and the "least self-regarding."
"She has inspired legions to follow in her way... to make the legal system genuinely equal and accessible to all," Ginsburg said. "I count it my good fortune to have known Shirley Abrahamson."
Ginsburg, 86, has been Abrahamson's counterpart on the U.S. Supreme Court, sharing her judicial philosophy. Both women have become known for their forceful dissents in recent years. Excessive partisanship has been a concern at the federal level, with Chief Justice John Roberts emphasizing the judiciary's independence during public remarks in October 2018.
Other speakers on Tuesday, including Gov. Tony Evers, former Gov. Jim Doyle and U.S. Court of Appeals Judge and former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Diane Sykes, commented on different aspects of Abrahamson’s life and legal legacy in Wisconsin — from her upbringing by Jewish immigrant parents in New York, to her appointment as the first woman on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, to her meticulous legal analyses and long hours, to her love of her family and late husband, Seymour.
Evers thanked Abrahamson for her “fair application of the law,” praise that was met with applause and cheers.
Former state Supreme Court Justice Janine Geske called her "brilliant" and the "hardest working, smartest person I have ever met."
Sykes said Abrahamson warmly welcomed her when Abrahamson served as chief justice and Sykes was elected to the state Supreme Court bench in 1999.
"That warmth... continued throughout our time together and for that I am most grateful. I am grateful as well for the times she challenged me on my opinions. The strength of her work always made mine better."
Abrahamson is known as a prodigious and methodical writer and thinker, working in her chambers every day of the week, often more than 12 hours a day on weekdays. Her opinions typically go through eight to 12 drafts before release.
She left her mark on the state’s statutes through 2,000 cases during her time in office.
Abrahamson took the bench in 1976. She was appointed by former Gov. Patrick Lucey and sworn in by then-Chief Justice Bruce Beilfuss. At the time, Lucey was quoted as saying that as the first woman on the Wisconsin Supreme Court, she had the chance to “help right the wrongs that have faced women over the years,” according to the Wisconsin State Journal.
Abrahamson tempered that remark in the same story, and said she hoped that she earned the appointment on merit, not gender. Lucey’s choice, she said, “happens to be me and I happen to be a woman.”
Abrahamson grew up in Manhattan, the daughter of Polish immigrants Ceil and Leo Schlanger. She was born during the Great Depression and her parents ran a grocery store where Abrahamson helped stock shelves on Sundays.
Abrahamson went on to graduate from New York University in 1953, and Indiana University School of Law in 1956. She was at the top of her class and its only woman.
Her son Daniel and daughter-in-law Tsan are both attorneys and live in California. They have one son.