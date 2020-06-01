Shilling joins Dairyland Power; former Senate minority leader to handle regulatory affairs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Jennifer Shilling, the former minority leader of the Wisconsin Senate, has joined Dairyland Power Cooperative as the La Crosse utility’s manager of government relations manager.

Shilling, who resigned last month after two decades in the state Legislature, will help develop the utility’s legislative, regulatory and member relations strategies at the state and federal level.

“Jennifer’s record of service to the people of western Wisconsin is well known, including her positive, proven ability to work with lawmakers of both parties,” Dairyland CEO Barb Nick said in a statement. “Those capabilities will be an asset to Dairyland’s cooperative membership, as we continue to work for safe, sustainable and reliable power in our four-state service area.”

Shilling, a Democrat from La Crosse, was elected to the Assembly in 2000 and won a Senate seat in a 2011 recall election. She served as Senate minority leader since 2015.