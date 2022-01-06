Sheriff presents new proposal for scaled-back Dane County Jail project

The latest cost-cutting proposal for a new Dane County Jail presented Thursday night would fail to meet the County Board's own goals and budget while impacting areas such as visitation and food service.
The Sheriff's Office and Public Works Department presented the approximately $155 million proposal to the board after county officials spent the final months of 2021 juggling how to proceed with the project.
While $7 million above the $148 million currently allocated for a new jail, the proposal also goes against options presented by County Executive Joe Parisi last month, which would eliminate renovations to the Public Safety Building sought by the Sheriff's Office. A final design and approval for the jail is up to the County Board.
While county supervisors want to curb skyrocketing construction costs, Sheriff Kalvin Barrett said it was unfair for the board to task the Sheriff's Office with developing a new proposal without giving input on what parts of the project to cut. Under the plans presented Thursday, visitation would be eliminated at the jail's housing unit and moved to the Public Safety Building, and operating costs would increase. Both go against the board's 10 objectives for the plan.
"Here we are guessing what you don't want," Barrett told supervisors. "I think it's very important for us to know which of the 10 objectives that were set by you as the board are you willing to sacrifice at this point for capital savings?"
At issue is how high to build a new jail facility and the extent of Public Safety Building renovations. Originally, the major Downtown redevelopment called for closing of two of the county’s jail facilities — the 1950s-era jail in the City-County Building and the aging Ferris Huber Center — and constructing a seven-story tower behind the county’s third jail facility in the Public Safety Building. But the cost for that plan rose to an estimated $170 million, prompting officials to scale back plans.
The proposal presented Thursday calls for a six-story tower with 794 beds and preserves some renovations to the Public Safety Building while cutting others. Adding a seventh floor is an option under the plan in the event of additional funding or a favorable contract bid. Sheriff's Office and Public Works staff drafted the proposal based off one of three recommendations made by the JFA Institute, a criminal justice research group.
Reducing cost
The proposal has six cost-cutting items:
- Eliminating inmate visitation at the jail's housing unit and redesigning visitation on the first floor of the Public Safety Building.
- Eliminating the jail's food preparation in the basement of the Public Safety Building.
- Eliminating Huber intake on the first floor of the Public Safety Building.
- Redesigning the HVAC system in the jail's recreation areas.
- Eliminating facilities in the sub-basement level of the jail tower.
- Eliminating a staff office area on the third-floor of the Public Safety Building and redesigning the fourth-floor medic area.
Under this proposal, contract bids for the project would be pushed from July to November, with actual construction being pushed from November to March of 2023, according to Barrett's presentation.
Parisi has previously called on supervisors to explore "hybrid" or "middle path" options to the jail that would put it closer to its original budget after a bid failed last October to put an additional $23 million toward the project. The first of Parisi's proposals calls for a six-story tower with 904 beds and none of the renovations sought by the Sheriff's Office. That option could be funded within the project's $148 million budget, according to projections from the developer, Mead & Hunt.
The second option maintains the seven-story tower, also scraps the renovations and has 1,034 beds, at a price tag of roughly $155 million, Parisi has said.
Parisi said he would sign either of the two options, and urged the board to pursue one of them and get a resolution approved by January. Though Barrett's new proposal is now on the table, the County Board has not yet decided how to proceed with the jail project. Parisi's office suspended the project for four months last year over cost concerns, and has said the project wouldn't have been paused if the County Board had the votes to pass a new design.
Supervisors mainly questioned Barrett Thursday night on how his proposal would impact the cost of jail operations, but didn't allude to how they planned to move forward with the project.
Sup. Dorothy Krause, 27th District, said it was "scary" how much the county's original vision for the new jail has been scaled back, noting her concern about curbs to in-person visitation in the jail's housing unit.
Mask debate
Following Thursday's presentation on the jail, the County Board heard public comment on a resolution requesting that Public Health Madison and Dane County rescind its mask mandate until it receives public input on the emergency pandemic order.
Though a long-shot challenge, the resolution, authored by conservative-leaning Sup. Jeff Weigand, 20th District, was brought to the full board for debate after a rare procedural move last month to bring it out of the committee-level, where it had been stalled for months.
Some 80 people expressed a desire to speak on the matter, with comments continuing late Thursday. Health care workers rallied against the resolution, recounting their experiences caring for patients with COVID-19. Those speaking in favor of the masking challenge included business owners who said their employees shouldn't be deputized into enforcing the rule among customers. Other speakers denied the existence of the virus and questioned the efficacy of masks.