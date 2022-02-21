Sheriff, clerk of courts would get thousands in raises under Dane County Board plan

The Dane County Board is considering a plan to raise the salary of the sheriff by more than $11,000 and the clerk of courts' salary by more than $9,000 by 2026.

The county's personnel and finance committee recommended the plan to the full Board for approval Monday night. Only a simple majority of county supervisors are needed to pass the plan.

Introduced by Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, the proposal would enact the raises in 2023 when a new term for the two positions begins. Two years ago, the Board approved similar increases for the County Clerk, Treasurer and Register of Deeds.

"It's going along with the rate of increase we've had over time," Miles said.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda have both announced they plan to seek reelection this year, and no one has registered yet to run against them, according to the Dane County Clerk's website. This year's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Barrett's current salary is $156,784 and Esqueda's is $113,354, according to the resolution.

Under the plan, whoever holds the post of sheriff would get a raise between $2,700 and $2,900 over each of the next four years and eventually make $168,050 by 2026.

For the clerk of courts, that elected official would get a raise between $2,000 and $2,100 over each of the next four years and make $122,338 by 2026.

Miles noted that these posts are paid "a little higher than average for the position around the state." Dane County's larger size, the subsequent larger responsibility for the offices and a need to compete with the private sector has led the county to set the salaries above the average, Miles said.

The Board is required to set compensation for elected officials before the earliest time for filing nomination papers for office, the resolution said. For the Sheriff and Clerk of Courts, that deadline is on June 1. The salary for the two posts also cannot be changed during an elected term.

