Sheriff, clerk of courts to get thousands in raises under Dane County Board plan

The Dane County Board is considering a plan to raise the salary of the sheriff and clerk of courts by over $11,000 and almost $9,000 respectively by 2026.

The Board's finance and personnel committee will discuss the proposal at its meeting Monday night. Introduced by Sup. Patrick Miles, 34th District, the proposal would enact the raises in 2023 when a new term for the two positions begins.

Sheriff Kalvin Barrett and Clerk of Courts Carlo Esqueda have both announced they plan to seek reelection this year, and no one has registered yet to run against them, according to the Dane County Clerk's website. This year's general election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 8.

Barrett's current salary is $156,784 and Esqueda's is $113,354, according to the resolution.

Under the plan, whoever holds the post of sheriff would get a raise between $2,700 and $2,900 each year and eventually make $168,050 by 2026.

For the clerk of courts, that elected official would get a raise between $2,000 and $2,100 each year and make $122,338 by 2026.

The Board is required to set compensation for elected officials before the earliest time for filing nomination papers for office, the resolution said. For the Sheriff and Clerk of Courts, that deadline is on June 1. The salary for the two posts also cannot be changed during an elected term.

