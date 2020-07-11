Shell casings pile up in Madison as city, activists try to contain spike in gun violence

Some incidents involved subjects in moving vehicles shooting at each other on public streets. A majority of residences struck by gunfire were occupied – by both adults and children – at the time of the shooting. Evidence indicates both handguns and rifles were used, Wahl said.

The police have responded to 99 shots fired incidents -- including a record 29 in June -- and recovered 267 casings in the first six months of the year, with incidents continuing in July. For perspective, police responded to 144 shots fired incidents, and recovered 473 shell casings in all of 2019, Wahl said. There have been six homicides so far this year, compared to four in all of 2019.

The incidents do not appear to be direct conflict between cliques or gangs, but rather disputes among individuals who might be tied to cliques or gangs, Wahl and community activists said.

"We don't have a lot of pure gang shootings," Wahl said. "Typically, there's some other underlying motivation. Drugs, money, relationships. But people may belong to different cliques or gangs."

Rhodes-Conway said a small number of individuals can be responsible for a lot of gun violence. "The majority of incidents in Madison are targeted, come in clusters and involve very few people," she said.