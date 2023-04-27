Rep. Shelia Stubbs brought an end lingering confusion over her future in the state Assembly late Wednesday, announcing that she will resign from her seat if she’s confirmed as the director of Dane County’s Department of Human Services.

Just hours earlier, Stubbs told her constituents in an email that she planned to keep both jobs. And on Sunday, in a speech at her church, Stubbs rebuked county officials who had called for her to step down in order to devote her full attention to the 800-person agency with a roughly $242 million budget.

“They said I can’t do two jobs at one time,” Stubbs said. “I can walk and eat and talk if I need to.”

“I’m not going nowhere,” Stubbs said in the speech, which was captured in a Facebook video that has since been deleted.

The question of whether Stubbs will lead the department now goes to the board’s Health and Human Needs Committee, which Stubbs chaired at one point during her 16-year tenure on the board. The full board will vote on confirming Stubbs to the $181,500-a-year job in the coming weeks.

In the speech at her church, Stubbs said her nomination is facing scrutiny because of her race.

One of the most well-known leaders in Madison’s Black community, Stubbs served on the County Board from 2006 until 2022. Since 2018, she’s served in the state Assembly as the first Black person to represent part of Dane County.

County Executive Joe Parisi, who nominated Stubbs on April 14, first confirmed that Stubbs would leave the Assembly if confirmed in a statement to Channel3000.

Parisi and Stubbs did not return repeated requests for clarification until Stubbs’ announcement shortly before 9:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Parisi spokesperson Ariana Vruwink wouldn’t say whether Parisi’s support of Stubbs’ nomination was contingent on her agreeing to give up the seat, which represents Madison’s South Side, Near West Side and parts of the West Side.

“Questions like this are advanced by some as a distraction to the merits of her qualifications,” Vruwink said.

“The County Executive feels Representative Stubbs’ years of experience helping kids and families at local neighborhood centers and advocacy for those in our community who struggle to meet life’s basic needs wholly qualify her to run the Department of Human Services,” Vruwink said.

Despite Stubbs’ multiple statements to the contrary in recent days, Vruwink said Stubbs had told County Board Chair Patrick Miles and other supervisors that she intended to resign from the Assembly.

“It is not clear if Chair Miles shared the contents of this conversation with the County Board or if he has accurately portrayed the information shared with him,” Vruwink wrote.

Miles did not immediately return a request for comment.

Full-time job

Miles has said it would be “problematic” if Stubbs kept both jobs because the Department of Human Services receives state funding, which could present a conflict of interest. The responsibility of leading the county’s biggest department also requires the director’s full-time commitment, Miles said.

In her application to serve as Human Services director, Stubbs estimated that she spends 80 hours a week working in the Assembly.

Many members of the Legislature have other jobs. Like Stubbs did for several years, three County Board supervisors currently hold seats in the state Assembly, although neither position is by definition full time, and the responsibilities of public office are far different from leading an agency.

Stubbs’ potential departure from the state Legislature does put Democrats in a more precarious position if they want to stop Republicans from overriding Gov. Tony Evers’ vetoes. Hypothetically, the Republicans could override the governor’s veto in that chamber if all their members are present while Stubbs’ seat is vacant and two other Democrats are not present for a vote.

Upon her resignation, Stubbs’ seat would be filled via a special election.

