Five years ago, Dane County called for a strategic action plan to address inequities in everyday county operations. Today, a dozen county departments have not yet completed an equity plan.
Supervisor Shelia Stubbs, District 23, said that the missing equity plans send a message that they are not a priority.
“There’s absolutely no reason why their plans are not done,” Stubbs said. “To me, this is so unacceptable.”
To motivate departments, Stubbs introduced a resolution calling for departments to complete their plans, which aim to address the root causes of inequity, and have them reviewed by the Tamara D. Grigsby Office for Equity and Inclusion’s standing committee by Oct. 1. County committees are currently reviewing the resolution.
Currently, 15 out of the county’s 29 departments have plans posted on the Office for Equity and Inclusion’s website. This office and the county executive’s office are exempt from filing equity plans, Office for Equity and Inclusion director Wes Sparkman said.
Sparkman said departments were not given a deadline to submit their equity plans and that Stubbs’ resolution will propel departments to do the work.
“This request in the resolution for a specific deadline has a good place because it’s going to draw a line and say, alright, everybody who hasn’t put their structure together, let’s see what you have,” Sparkman said.
Stubbs’ resolution, which was introduced at the Dane County Board of Supervisors’ Aug. 15 meeting, asks that each standing committee of the board review the equity plans as part of the budget process, starting in 2020.
The office’s advisory board, made up of community leaders and elected officials, review departmental equity plans with a focus on organizational commitment to equity, leadership development and staff composition.
Dane County NAACP president Greg Jones, who co-chairs the advisory board, said the board's "greatest contribution to advancing equity and inclusion throughout county government will be by monitoring agency equity plans and frameworks for improvement, thereby creating opportunities for all residents of Dane County."
Sparkman has “high expectations” for the departmental equity plans and said the results should manifest as large scale changes.
“The proof is going to be when we see disparities in the school district change or changes in the criminal justice system,” Sparkman said.
Ensuring ‘legacy change’
Following the release of the 2013 Race to Equity report that highlighted alarming racial disparities in Dane County, supervisors approved the Dane County Equity Initiative.
Dane County Executive Joe Parisi also rolled out his Access to Opportunity Initiative, which ultimately led to the creation of the Office for Equity and Inclusion — a step toward addressing equity-related issues long term and on a county wide scale.
“Our fundamental goal in establishing all of the efforts of Access of Opportunity was to institutionalize change throughout county government,” Parisi’s chief of staff Josh Wescott said in a statement.
Wescott said the county executive’s office equity plan has manifested through new programs Parisi built and placed throughout county government that are being administered at the department level.
The purpose of the Office For Equity and Inclusion is to guide the work of Dane County’s equal opportunity, affirmative action, contract compliance and civil rights compliance work. It is also a resource for all county departments around issues of equity, disparities, conflict resolution, staff development and best practices.
“This structure was put in place intentionally to ensure legacy change - establishing and cementing programs and services that improve outcomes for individuals, run by professionals outside of a political setting, “ Wescott said.
Through this office, the county administers its drivers’ license scholarship program and runs its internship program with the Dane County Boys and Girls Club.