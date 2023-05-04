Concurring with two previous committee decisions, the Dane County Board overwhelming voted against confirming state Rep. Shelia Stubbs as director of the Department of Human Services, sending County Executive Joe Parisi back to the drawing board on filling the role.

Thursday's vote brought to a close the most controversial confirmation process in recent memory.

Despite the support of many Black leaders in the community, board members rejected Stubbs' nomination after three weeks of what they described as misinformation peddled by Stubbs, racial slurs and alleged threats hurled at Black supervisors by Stubbs' supporters, and concerns that she lacked the experience for the job.

Stubbs and her supporters, including Parisi, decried the board's opposition as an unprecedented attack on a qualified Black female whose nomination faced more scrutiny than any other confirmation process.

"There is a misnomer that our job as a County Board is to be a rubber stamp approval board," said Sup. Dana Pellebon, 33rd District, one of the three Black supervisors on the board.

"As a supervisor, it is a part of my charge to be checks and balances of the executive branch," Pellebon said.

Only two supervisors voted in support of Stubbs: Sups. Tim Kiefer, 25th District, and Jeff Weigand, 20th District.

Five supervisors abstained from voting: Sups. Richelle Andrae, 11th District; Kate McGinnity, 37th District; Sarah Smith, 24th District; Michele Ritt, 18th District; and Rick Rose, 16th District.

Parisi will not be able to veto the board's decision.

In a statement released shortly after the vote, Parisi said the board's handling of the confirmation will damage the county's ability to recruit in the future.

"After allowing a reset for healing, I will announce next steps to fill the position and minimize the impact of what has occurred on county operations," Parisi said.

Parisi has multiple paths forward to finding a permanent Human Services director. Parisi can select another finalist, state the recruitment process over or select a nominee without a formal process, said Greg Brockmeyer, the county's head of administration.

Apart from Stubbs, the other finalists for the job were the department's interim director, Astra Iheukumere; Madison City Council member Regina Vidaver; and April Heim, an official with the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs.

Parisi claimed board leaders immediately decided to oppose Stubbs' nomination shortly after he announced it last month.

Correspondence released by Parisi's office showed that Sup. Heidi Wegleitner requested information on every applicant, questions asked in the interview, notes on reference checks and other materials related to the hiring process.

That had not been done with past county department head confirmations, Parisi said.

Fierce debate

But even as supervisors expressed hesitation about Stubbs' nomination behind the scenes, days after Parisi named her as the nominee Stubbs took to her church's pulpit to blast supervisors, charging them with blocking her nomination and opposing her because of her race.

Some supervisors pointed to those comments as a disqualifying mischaracterization of the board's confirmation process. When Stubbs supporter Mattie Reese said parishioners should be "storming the Capitol" in support of her bid, board Chair Patrick Miles, 34th District, said that such rhetoric, paired with Stubbs' mischaracterization of the board's plans, echoed the language that led up to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of former President Donald Trump.

Supervisors also took issue with Stubbs' initial refusal to resign from the state Assembly if confirmed, though she eventually announced that she would step down as a legislator.

But it was another comment from Reese at Stubbs' hearing with the Health and Human Needs Committee that brought the most intense criticism of Stubbs. Reese referred to Black supervisors with a racial epithet. When asked about it moments later, Stubbs said: "People say what they want to say because this is a democracy."

In an interview on Tuesday, Reese stood by her comment.

"This is a distraction," Reese said of the focus on her remark.

"This is an attack on a Black woman and the Black community as a whole," Reese said.

Stubbs later condemned the remark at a second committee hearing, but by then the language had drawn criticism from top Democratic leaders in the state Senate and nearly the entire County Board.

Pellebon and Sup. April Kigeya, 15th District, another Black supervisor who was present during Reese's remark, have described the fallout from Stubbs' confirmation as an attack on their humanity that has left them feeling unsafe.

"One cannot on one hand manage a church and a staff and on the other hand not manage the people who are a part of the leadership of that church," Pellebon said before Thursday's vote, adding that she and other Black supervisors continue to face similar language from Stubbs' supporters.

"Where is the truth? That she can supervise or that she is not responsible for those in her circle?" Pellebon said.

Job qualifications

Amid the bitter criticism, Parisi exhorted the board to focus on Stubbs' qualifications to lead the county's largest department. With services ranging from protective services, a nursing home, youth justice programs, mental health services and more, Parisi and Stubbs maintained that her years as an elected official and community activist had prepared her to lead an 800-person agency with a budget of more than $242 million.

But supervisors saw it differently.

Even with Stubbs' extensive experience with county and state budgets, some supervisors said she had not been in charge of anything close to the department's size and scope.

That and Stubbs' handling of her supporters' actions made her unqualified for the job, Pellebon said.

"This lack of leadership is not reflective of what I want running our largest department who deals with our most vulnerable," Pellebon said.

"This is not an issue of race. This is an issue of vetting for the right person for the job," Pellebon said.

