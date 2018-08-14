Shelia Stubbs, a Dane County Board Supervisor, appears to have won the Democratic nomination for state Assembly District 77, which covers Madison's West, Southwest and South sides along with the UW-Madison campus and Shorewood Hills.
The winner of the primary secured the District 77 seat since no Republican or independent challenger is running for the office. With 83 percent of precincts reporting, Stubbs garnered 49.8 percent of the vote, according to Dane County Clerk Scott McDonell.
The other candidates in Tuesday's primary were Mark Garthwaite, John Imes and Shabnam Lotfi.
Rep. Terese Berceau announced her retirement earlier this year, opening up the district's seat for the first time in 20 years.
Stubbs, a Dane County Board supervisor since 2006, championed criminal justice reforms on the board -- including diversion programs like the Community Restorative Court for young, first-time offenders -- and also introduced legislation that required all county employees and elected officials receive sexual harassment training.
Stubbs had the backing of several elected officials including U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, Dane County Sheriff Dave Mahoney, District Attorney Ismael Ozanne and Clerk Scott McDonell. About half the County Board, eight City Council members and three Madison School Board members also endorsed her.