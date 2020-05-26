Sheila Briggs launches run for Wisconsin state superintendent

Briggs said in an interview Tuesday with The Associated Press that future funding for the statewide voucher program will have to be evaluated, especially given expected budget cuts caused by the coronavirus pandemic. But she stopped short of calling for ending or limiting enrollment in the program. Underly told the AP that the future of those programs were up to the Legislature and as superintendent she would implement the law.

Briggs said she was running as a "voracious supporter of our public schools and also interested in supporting all students in the state of Wisconsin." Briggs said she was committed to closing Wisconsin's worst-in-the-nation achievement gap; ensuring that every student has access to high-quality public schools, teachers, internet access and computers; and providing a well-rounded curriculum.

Briggs has been at the state education department since 2011 and leads the academic excellence division. That division works on a wide array of programs, including student standards, teacher licensing, gifted and talented, academic and career planning and early childhood. Briggs began her education career as an elementary school teacher in Madison in 1994, where she also served as a principal and administrator for the district. She worked 16 years for the district before joining the state education department.