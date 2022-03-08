'She was a trailblazer': Margaret Farrow, Wisconsin's first female lieutenant governor, dies at 87

Margaret Farrow, Wisconsin's first female lieutenant governor whose career in public service stretched almost five decades, has died at 87.

"She was a trailblazer," said her son Paul Farrow, Waukesha County executive and Republican Party of Wisconsin chair. "Not only because of her significant positions as a woman in what was very much a man’s world at the time, but because of the way she stood up for all of the people of our community and our state to represent their best interests for decades."

Farrow began her nearly five-decade public service career in Elk Grove, a Waukesha County village, before representing the county in the Assembly then Senate. She served in the Legislature for over a decade before she was appointed lieutenant governor after former Gov. Scott McCallum asked her to replace him. McCallum's predecessor as governor, Tommy Thompson, had left to join George W. Bush's presidential administration.

Farrow grew up watching the Kenosha Comets, an all-women professional baseball team during World War II that helped ingrain in her the idea that women can do anything, she told the State Journal in 2019.

Then in her sixth-grade civics class, she learned about the suffragettes and how Wisconsin became the first state to ratify the 19th Amendment on June 10, 1919. The lesson "flipped the switch" for the future legislator and first female lieutenant governor in state history.

"In that civics class, finding out that Wisconsin had been so unique and had been first to ratify, it just kind of lit the light," Farrow said.

Like many of Wisconsin's current female lawmakers, Farrow said she was able to succeed as a woman in politics largely because of the women who came before her.

Farrow told the Wisconsin State Journal in 2019 that the day is sure to come when women’s increased representation will break the state’s highest glass ceiling. Two years later, former Lt. Gov Rebecca Kleefisch is seeking the governorship.

“There will be (a female governor),” Farrow said. “I firmly believe there will be. I’d like to think in my lifetime, but at 84 I don’t know if that’s going to happen. But, you know, who knows.”

Kleefisch said after news of Farrow's passing that she was a mentor and a friend.

"Lt. Gov. Farrow was proof that strong women build remarkable legacies, are the architects of excellent policy, and leave lasting marks on history," Kleefisch said. "I will miss her dearly."

