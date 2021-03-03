'She never got involved': Madison woman's obit asks for donations to Ron Johnson's 2022 opponent

"She was afraid of getting out there and getting involved," Laurie said. "That was the regret she was expressing to me. We were raised not to talk about politics or religion in polite company, and so I think she's just from that era where that wasn't done. And for her to express a regret on our last day together, it really stuck with me."

The conversation with her mother came about when the two of them were watching an interview Johnson gave about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me' Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

"He was talking about the insurrection on Jan. 6th as if it was a tailgate party gone bad," Laurie said. "She was like, 'That is such bull.'"

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump for his role in inciting the insurrection, said the attack "didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me."

That was when her mother told Laurie she wished she had been more involved in politics rather than held back as just an observer.