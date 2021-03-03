'She never got involved': A Madison woman's obituary asks for donations to Ron Johnson's 2022 opponent

Sen. Ron Johnson: 'This didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me' Sen. Ron slammed the impeachment over the weekend as “vindictive and divisive,” and possibly a “diversionary operation” by Democrats to distract from security lapses at the U.S. Capitol.

The request for political donations stems from a meaningful recent conversation Laurie had with her late mother that ended up being their last, a conversation where her mother regretted not getting more involved.

"She was afraid of getting out there and getting involved," Laurie said. "That was the regret she was expressing to me. We were raised not to talk about politics or religion in polite company, and so I think she's just from that era where that wasn't done, and for her to express a regret on our last day together, it really stuck with me."

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The conversation with her mother came about when the two of them were watching a Johnson interview about the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol to which Carol didn't take kindly.

"He was talking about the insurrection on January 6th as if it was a tailgate party gone bad," Laurie said. "She was like 'that is such bull.'"

Johnson, R-Oshkosh, who voted to acquit former President Donald Trump in his second impeachment trial, said the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection "didn’t seem like an armed insurrection to me."