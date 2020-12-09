Sharp drop in COVID-19 testing has Wisconsin officials baffled

On Tuesday, the state reported 4,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, down sharply from a peak of 7,989 on Nov. 18. But health officials consider recent numbers alarmingly high. And with 13.1% of those being tested getting positive results — experts have said that rate needs to come down to at least 5% before the spread can be controlled — there is a fear that many are carrying the virus who are not getting tested.

“Our current positivity rate remains quite high,” Palm said, “which is an indication that we are not testing enough to gain an accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. And while knowing that prevalence is helpful to our state response, it is critical for the individuals to know if they are positive to make sure they take steps to protect their families and communities.”

One indication that COVID-19 is still spreading at a rapid rate is the high number of deaths and hospitalizations in the state. On Tuesday, the state reported 68 more deaths from COVID-19 and a seven-day average of 55, down from a seven-day average high of 61 earlier this week.

There were 1,556 COVID-19 patients at the state’s hospitals, 54 more than on Monday, though Tuesday’s number is well off the high of 2,274 inpatients on Nov. 16.