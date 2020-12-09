Sharp drop in COVID-19 testing has Wisconsin officials baffled

After an inexplicable drop in the number of people seeking COVID-19 tests, Wisconsin officials are urging people with symptoms or those who have been in contact others who may be infected to take advantage of community testing sites.
“We have the capacity to do these tests,” said Department of Health Services Secretary-designee Andrea Palm. “So if you need a test, get a test and do the appropriate quarantining and isolation depending on the result you receive.”
The state put its testing capacity on Monday at 59,619 per day, but only 17,723 people sought tests. Before Thanksgiving the state saw a surge in testing, reaching a high of 48,525 on Nov. 19. But numbers have declined since.
“We’re all kind of scratching our heads about it, considering the high level of new daily cases that we continue to see,” Palm said. “Often that motivates people to get tested, because they understand the intense community spread, the prevalence in communities.”
She said the number of students who left University of Wisconsin schools until after the winter break is not great enough to explain the drop-off.
“It would be hard for me to imagine that that cadre of out-of-state students would account for the pretty significant drop that we have seen in testing here,” she said.
On Tuesday, the state reported 4,114 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, down sharply from a peak of 7,989 on Nov. 18. But health officials consider recent numbers alarmingly high. And with 13.1% of those being tested getting positive results — experts have said that rate needs to come down to at least 5% before the spread can be controlled — there is a fear that many are carrying the virus who are not getting tested.
“Our current positivity rate remains quite high,” Palm said, “which is an indication that we are not testing enough to gain an accurate picture of the prevalence of COVID-19 in Wisconsin. And while knowing that prevalence is helpful to our state response, it is critical for the individuals to know if they are positive to make sure they take steps to protect their families and communities.”
One indication that COVID-19 is still spreading at a rapid rate is the high number of deaths and hospitalizations in the state. On Tuesday, the state reported 68 more deaths from COVID-19 and a seven-day average of 55, down from a seven-day average high of 61 earlier this week.
Support Local Journalism
There were 1,556 COVID-19 patients at the state’s hospitals, 54 more than on Monday, though Tuesday’s number is well off the high of 2,274 inpatients on Nov. 16.
Officials stressed that news of a vaccine that could be available as early as next week is no reason to forego masks, social distancing and staying at home when possible. The FDA will consider an application from Pfizer for an emergency-use authorization for its vaccine on Thursday, possibly clearing the way for distribution only days after. Officials say Wisconsin is in line for 49,725 doses from Pfizer in the initial rollout, which will start an effort to vaccinate the state's 450,000 health care workers. Drug maker Moderna, if it gains FDA approval, could ship 16,000 to the state in as little as a week.
The state expects increasing shipments on a weekly basis.
"As we move into the next phase, it’s important that we must continue practicing preventive measures,” Palm said.
After health care workers, people in long-term nursing facilities are next in line, with people over 65 and those with health issues that could increase the severity of the illness also given priority. The general public may not have access to a vaccine until late spring or early summer, when production and distribution capacities can meet the demand.
In the short term, Gov. Tony Evers said the state is in talks with the Legislature's Republican leaders to come up with funding to keep the state’s testing, contact tracing and support efforts going after the end of the year, when federal CARES Act dollars dry up. More money will be needed for vaccine distribution.
The probability of another federal spending plan before the end of the year is still uncertain.
The governor has said the state needs a minimum of $446 million to get through the first quarter of 2021. But talks with legislative leaders so far have produced no plans for a COVID-19 spending plan before the end of the year. Incoming Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu, R-Oostburg, said he doesn’t plan to convene the Senate before January.
“We’re looking to find common ground every place we can,” Evers said.
He said there are funding sources that the state can use in emergencies, and Republicans have floated the idea of having the Legislature’s powerful Joint Finance Committee approve funds. One proposal calls for using the state’s Medicaid fund to pay for testing, a move Evers’ opposes.
"Either way," Evers said, “we will get this done in Wisconsin.”
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.