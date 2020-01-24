Sharon Corrigan resigns from Dane County Board, effective Friday

Dane County Board Chair Sharon Corrigan announced she would be resigning from the board of supervisors effective Friday.
Corrigan announced the news to her fellow board members at their Thursday meeting.
“Tonight I want to share with you what is, for me, bittersweet news,” Corrigan said. “I have been asked to consider an opportunity that will take me from this seat as your chair and from my seat representing the 26th district on this board.”
Corrigan could not be reached immediately Friday morning.
After 10 years on the board with six of them in the chair leadership role, Corrigan announced in November she would not be running in the spring election. The 2020 spring primary is on Feb. 18, with the spring election on March 7.
Per county ordinance, the first vice chair of the board becomes the chair in the event of a resignation and the second vice chair moves up one position. Supervisor Paul Nelson, District 9, is the current vice chair and Supervisor Analiese Eicher, District 3, is currently serving as the second vice chair.
“I want to thank Sharon Corrigan for her extraordinary service on the Board, particularly the outstanding leadership she provided during the nearly 6 years we have served together,” Nelson said in a statement. “Her ability to set priorities, move projects forward, work collaboratively, and engage supervisors and the public in the policy work of the county has been an invaluable asset, and is a model of effectiveness for future leadership to emulate.”
Nelson is not running for re-election. The board will elect its next chair after the April 7 elections.
