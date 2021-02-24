Sexual assault kit bills to receive hearing after stalling out last year

Health care professionals who collect sexual assault kits, typically sexual assault nurse examiners, would be required to notify a law enforcement agency within 24 hours of collecting the kit if the victim wants to report the assault. If not, the health care professional would be required to submit the kit within 72 hours to the state crime labs for storage for up to 10 years in case the victim decides to report to law enforcement.

For victims who choose to report, the law enforcement agency that receives the kit would be required to submit it to the state crime labs for processing within two weeks. After processing, the state crime labs would send the kits back to law enforcement for storage.

Last year, GOP lawmakers in the Assembly wouldn't commit to a public hearing on the bill, and instead passed a different proposal that aimed to prevent future sexual assault kit backlogs, but also included controversial provisions that met stiff Democratic opposition.

The bill would have allowed sexual assault victims access to private school vouchers, even if they wouldn’t otherwise qualify based on their income, and would have required law enforcement to notify Immigration and Customs Enforcement of immigrants in the country illegally who are under arrest for sexual assault.