Sewerage district tries a new way to promote clean water: With an artist

The Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District is trying a new way to bring awareness to water conservation and other wastewater issues: through art.

The district, which processes 40 million gallons of wastewater a day for 26 communities, has selected its first artist in residence, nipinet landsem. A Madison-based tattoo artist, illustrator and community educator, landsem will spend the next year encouraging the community to talk about water and how to keep it clean, safe and shared.

“Art has always been a way of connecting people and communicating. Telling the story about water can be really effective,” landsem said. “I’ve been in water protector/water steward circles for a while now. Being Indigenous, that is something that we prioritize very highly, so it’s always been part of my upbringing.”

Raised in the Twin Cities, landsem, who uses the pronouns they/them/theirs, is a descendant of the Turtle Mountain Band of Chippewa. They attended Marquette University in Milwaukee and after moving to Madison took on a corporate job — which wasn’t a good fit. Four years ago, they began work as a tattoo artist and became co-owner of a queer and Indigenous-focused shop at 1236 Williamson St. called giige, which means “heals up.”

The artist in residence will lead a discussion March 26 titled “Water as Community, Water as Kin: A celebration of Indigenous relationship to waterways in Teejop and everywhere.” The event will take place in Shop One, a red-brick building constructed as a pumping station in the 1950s, located on the Nine Springs Wastewater Treatment Plant campus at 1610 Moorland Road.

In recent years, Shop One has been converted to a comfortable, people-friendly gathering space with suspended acoustical ceiling panels shaped like the Yahara chain of lakes. The “one” in its name stands for “One Water,” an initiative by the U.S. Water Alliance’s Arts and Culture Accelerator program, which was designed to create community conversations and build understanding of the essential role that water plays in the lives of both communities and individuals.

"One Water" inspired the artist residency at the Madison Metropolitan Sewerage District and its related website, onewatermadison.org, said pollution prevention specialist Catherine Harris.

“So much of our modern infrastructure is just — ‘magic,’” Harris said. “Around here, you just turn on the faucet, and water comes out. It’s clean and it’s safe. You flush the toilet, waste goes away and germs are out of your way. There’s a lot that makes that possible that’s just out of sight and out of mind.”

Raising awareness

Making people aware of a precious resource “is almost more of a challenge here, because we are so water rich,” said Amanda Wegner, communications manager for the district. “What we do before it goes down the drain is really about protecting a finite resource. And bringing an artist in residence in can help tell that story — because it can be a complicated one.”

Harris said landsem was selected for the district’s first residency from a highly competitive field of 20 applicants. The part-time, yearlong residency pays $25,000 from the district's budget, which is funded through utility fees. The district is also budgeting up to $10,000 for related projects.

An Indigequeer Anishinaabe and Michif artist, landsem works both in digital art and printmaking — but also has experience in traditional arts, such as finger weaving, moccasin making, quilting and sewing. A saasaakwe jingle dress dancer, landsem led the Madison Walk for Water in May 2021 to raise awareness of the effects of Line 5 on Indigenous communities in Michigan, and was awarded the Outreach LGBTQ+ Community Center’s Trans Activist of the Year Award in 2021.

Hedi Rudd, who was part of a group of local artists who helped the sewerage district form the residency, said she is looking forward to seeing what creative projects landsem comes up with in the coming year.

“I believe the arts is a wonderful way to learn and engage, and this residency will hopefully help us to see our relationship with the water,” Rudd said. “I hope people are able to engage with water and the work of the district in an authentic and artistic way that honors who they are and resonates with them.”

Harris noted that the artist residency is not intended to result in the creation of a large-scale project such as a sculpture or mural. Instead, landsem will design ways to reach out and engage the community.

“So much of what we do here at the treatment plant is really mimicking what happens in nature,” Harris said. “We’re just speeding up the processes with wastewater treatment.

“There are things that nature can’t handle on its own, and would require advanced technology and treatment, and some of those challenges would be very, very expensive and have other negative impacts. So for some of those things, our best approach would be to work all together, collectively, to be better water stewards.

“That’s where our artist residency comes in,” Harris said. “The goal is to start engaging and empowering water stewardship and responsible use of the wastewater system.”

