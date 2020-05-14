Several Wisconsin counties enact stay-at-home orders following court ruling

"The Great State of Wisconsin, home to Tom Tiffany's big Congressional Victory on Tuesday, was just given another win," Trump tweeted. "Its Democrat Governor was forced by the courts to let the State Open. The people want to get on with their lives. The place is bustling!"

Some businesses didn't waste a moment. Nick's Bar in Platteville, in far southwest Wisconsin, posted a 30-second video late Wednesday that showed the bar teeming with people drinking, talking and bobbing their heads to music.

But more liberal parts of the state were clamping down. In Dane County, home to the capital of Madison, officials quickly imposed a mandate incorporating most of the statewide order. City health officials in Milwaukee said a stay-at-home order they enacted in late March remains in effect.

As the debate on how to manage the coronavirus has grown more partisan, Republicans in other states have made similar moves. In Kansas on Wednesday, top GOP lawmakers resisted Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's request to extend a disaster declaration to mid-June, with Senate President Susan Wagle declaring, "We won't allow one dictator to determine everything." Democratic governors in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Louisiana have faced a mix of legislation and lawsuits aiming to curtail their power.