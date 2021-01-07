Several Wisconsin Congressional Democrats call for Donald Trump's removal from office

Several Democratic members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation on Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office following the extraordinary insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.

One day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, the Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, and the House's Nancy Pelosi, of San Francisco, called for Trump's immediate removal. Several Wisconsin Democrats joined the call.

"This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve. I join the bipartisan calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment so that the American people can have confidence that there will be a peaceful transition of power in the few remaining days of this disgraceful and dangerous presidency," U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement.

If the measure is invoked, Pence would effectively become president until the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.

