Several Wisconsin Congressional Democrats call for Donald Trump's removal from office

Several Democratic members of Wisconsin's Congressional delegation on Thursday called on Vice President Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Donald Trump from office following the extraordinary insurrection at the U.S. Capitol Wednesday.
One day after a pro-Trump mob stormed the Capitol, the Senate's top Democrat, Chuck Schumer of New York, and the House's Nancy Pelosi, of San Francisco, called for Trump's immediate removal. Several Wisconsin Democrats joined the call.
"This attack on our democracy makes it clear he has broken his oath to support and defend the constitution, and that he is unfit to serve. I join the bipartisan calls for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment so that the American people can have confidence that there will be a peaceful transition of power in the few remaining days of this disgraceful and dangerous presidency," U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin said in a statement.
I am calling for Vice President Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove President Trump from office. My full statement here: pic.twitter.com/Wjufg1cWAk— Sen. Tammy Baldwin (@SenatorBaldwin) January 7, 2021
If the measure is invoked, Pence would effectively become president until the transfer of power to President-elect Joe Biden.
However, The New York Times reported that Pence is opposed to the call by Democrats in Congress and some Republicans to invoke the 25th Amendment.
If Pence fails to take the requested measure, which allows for the vice president and a majority of the Cabinet to declare a president unfit for office, Congress should "take action to address President Trump’s impeachable offenses," Baldwin added.
Democratic U.S. Rep. Gwen Moore, of Milwaukee, tweeted "Trump has incited this chaos & violence. The 25th amendment must be invoked. If not, Congress must impeach & convict Trump. 13 days is far too long for Trump to remain in office."
A woman is dead! The U.S. Capitol is under siege. Peaceful transfer of power has been disrupted.— Rep. Gwen Moore (@RepGwenMoore) January 6, 2021
Trump has incited this chaos & violence. The 25th amendment must be invoked. If not, Congress must impeach & convict Trump.
13 days is far too long for Trump to remain in office.
Also on Thursday, Democratic U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan, of Black Earth, tweeted "Donald Trump incited domestic terrorism today. (Pence) must invoke the 25th Amendment."
Donald Trump incited domestic terrorism today.— Rep. Mark Pocan (@repmarkpocan) January 7, 2021
The @VP must invoke the 25th Amendment.