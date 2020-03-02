Several Madison Democrats jockeying to succeed Rep. Melissa Sargent in state Assembly

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Though he's been considering a bid for office for a while, Stewart praised Sargent and said he "would have no interest in running against her," adding: "I'm in a fortunate situation where I think the people who have served and are serving are doing a very good job." But with her leaving the seat, he noted that gave him the opportunity to pursue a position in the Legislature.

Lemmer, who has served on the City Council since last April, said in a statement her work at the state level would build on her efforts in Madison by "prioritizing the issues that matter to the people I represent and finding solutions that make their lives better and our community stronger.”

The current president of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Organization for Women, Lemmer said the Assembly needs "a proven leader and a fighter" who will advocate for public school funding, safe drinking water and roads and better infrastructure.

"I’m ready to go to work for the people of the 48th district and I’m going to work hard to earn their votes,” she said.

Her term as alder ends in April 2021.