Several Madison Democrats jockeying to succeed Rep. Melissa Sargent in state Assembly

Three months out from the candidate filing deadline, races for heavily Democratic seats in the Wisconsin Assembly and Senate are already taking shape.
At least four Madison Democrats are considering running for state Assembly to succeed Rep. Melissa Sargent in representing the city's north and east sides.
Meanwhile, Sargent is the only declared Democrat seeking to replace retiring Monona Sen. Mark Miller in the 16th Senate District, though the race has also drawn an independent and Republican candidate, according to the state Elections Commission's candidate tracking form.
The inclusion of Sun Prairie Republican Scott Barker and Cottage Grove independent Andrew McKinney, who is president of the Monona Grove School Board, ensures the contest will continue past the Aug. 11 primary and into the fall.
The two Democratic state reps, other than Sargent, whose districts make up Miller's 16th Senate district have both passed on bids. Rep. Jimmy Anderson of Fitchburg told WisPolitics.com Monday he isn't running, while fellow Rep. Gary Hebl of Sun Prairie said in January he has "no plans to enter the race … at this time."
And a few of the other politicians who were considering runs for the seat are now eyeing others — including Sargent's 48th Assembly District.
That includes Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh, first elected to the Madison City Council in 2015, who said he has ruled out a bid for the state Senate seat. He filed paperwork last month to run for Assembly and said he plans to officially announce his candidacy in two weeks.
Also in the race are Madison lawyer Walter Stewart, 64, who has never before sought public office; and Madison Ald. Lindsay Lemmer, 38, who announced her candidacy Monday.
Stewart, who moved to Madison to attend law school at UW and graduated in 1982, had worked as a committee clerk in the state Legislature under Rep. William Rogers, D-Kaukauna, before spending the next 36 years practicing law.
Given his background and interest in politics, Stewart said he could bring "a good skillset" to the caucus that he argued would aid the Legislature and the district.
Though he's been considering a bid for office for a while, Stewart praised Sargent and said he "would have no interest in running against her," adding: "I'm in a fortunate situation where I think the people who have served and are serving are doing a very good job." But with her leaving the seat, he noted that gave him the opportunity to pursue a position in the Legislature.
Lemmer, who has served on the City Council since last April, said in a statement her work at the state level would build on her efforts in Madison by "prioritizing the issues that matter to the people I represent and finding solutions that make their lives better and our community stronger.”
The current president of the Wisconsin chapter of the National Organization for Women, Lemmer said the Assembly needs "a proven leader and a fighter" who will advocate for public school funding, safe drinking water and roads and better infrastructure.
"I’m ready to go to work for the people of the 48th district and I’m going to work hard to earn their votes,” she said.
Her term as alder ends in April 2021.
Also considering a bid is Angela Jenkins, a former candidate for Madison City Council, who said she's "in the final phase of deliberations" for the seat.
Jenkins, a project manager with a background in biochemistry and information systems, lost the 2019 general election race for alder of District 15. But she said topics she heard about in the campaign overlap with "several issues impacting the 48th AD that are near and dear to me."
"I am confident of my ability to represent the diverse constituents in the 48th AD and will continue to work hard to elevate the soft voices in the district," she said in a statement.
Separately, former state lawmakers and gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys, who participated in the crowded 2018 Democratic primary for governor, said she was "likely to run for the Legislature again but not necessarily in Miller's seat," though she didn't provide details.
Candidates for the state Legislature can begin circulating nomination papers on April 15, and papers are due June 1.
In addition to Miller, two other state senators have announced they won't again be seeking re-election: Sens. Dave Hansen, D-Green Bay, and Luther Olsen, R-Ripon.
