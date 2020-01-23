Several Madison-area Democrats mull run for Mark Miller's state Senate seat

A past City Council president and vice president, Baldeh said he met with Sargent Wednesday and is planning to make a decision in "not more than two weeks."

Roys, a former state representative and startup founder from Madison who currently lives just outside of the district, said she expected "many great candidates" to be considering throwing their hats into the race.

“I’ll be continuing to talk with people in and around the district over the next couple weeks and expect to make a decision shortly," she said.

The comments from the potential contenders came shortly after Miller, D-Monona, announced on the Senate floor Tuesday he plans to retire from the Legislature.

Miller, who was first elected to the Legislature in 1998 and briefly served as Senate minority and majority leader in 2011 during the protests over Act 10, is the second Democrat in the chamber to announce his retirement. The first is Sen. Dave Hansen, of Green Bay.