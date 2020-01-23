Several Madison-area Democrats mull run for Mark Miller's state Senate seat

Two days after Democratic state Sen. Mark Miller said he won't seek re-election to his Madison-area district, the race to replace him is already starting to shape up.
In is Rep. Melissa Sargent, who widely announced her candidacy on Wednesday, while at least three others told the Cap Times they're considering jumping in: Rep. Jimmy Anderson, former gubernatorial candidate Kelda Roys and Madison Ald. Samba Baldeh.
Meanwhile, Rep. Gary Hebl, whose Assembly district is one of three making up Miller's 16th Senate District, didn't immediately reply to a voicemail and email seeking comment. But he told other reporters Tuesday he's weighing his options and is looking to make a decision in the coming weeks.
Sargent, a Madison native who was first elected to the Assembly in 2012, touted her “track record in fighting for Wisconsin’s families" in a video announcement Wednesday morning that appeared to be filmed in her office at the Capitol.
"Wisconsin needs progressive and pragmatic leaders who are accountable to their bosses– the people of our state," she wrote in an accompanying Facebook post. "I am proud to announce my candidacy for the 16th Senate District, where I vow to continue fighting for policies that work for all Wisconsinites and move our state forward."
A former member of the Dane County Board of Supervisors, Sargent, D-Madison, has notably pushed for women's health initiatives, such as expanding access to menstrual products, and fully legalizing marijuana in Wisconsin.
Sargent could possibly be facing her Assembly colleague, Anderson, who was first elected to the chamber in 2016.
Anderson, who is paralyzed from the chest down, last year sought to change the chamber's rules to allow for additional accommodations for individuals with disabilities. After months of discussions, GOP leadership unveiled their proposed rule changes to allow those with permanent disabilities to call into committee meetings and executive sessions.
The tweaks, which were criticized by Democrats because the proposal included language to take unlimited veto override votes and more, were adopted in October.
"My time in the Assembly has shown me how important it is to have a voice from the disabled community in the room when making policy and to hold Republicans accountable," the Fitchburg Democrat wrote in a text message.
Others considering getting in the race include Roys, who most recently ran for governor in the crowded 2018 Democratic primary, and Baldeh, who was first elected to the Madison City Council in 2015.
Baldeh, who said he's considering both a run for the 16th Senate District and Sargent's 48th Assembly District, which she'll vacate to run for the Senate, said he was eyeing a state legislative bid "really to take my service to the next level.”
A past City Council president and vice president, Baldeh said he met with Sargent Wednesday and is planning to make a decision in "not more than two weeks."
Roys, a former state representative and startup founder from Madison who currently lives just outside of the district, said she expected "many great candidates" to be considering throwing their hats into the race.
“I’ll be continuing to talk with people in and around the district over the next couple weeks and expect to make a decision shortly," she said.
The comments from the potential contenders came shortly after Miller, D-Monona, announced on the Senate floor Tuesday he plans to retire from the Legislature.
Miller, who was first elected to the Legislature in 1998 and briefly served as Senate minority and majority leader in 2011 during the protests over Act 10, is the second Democrat in the chamber to announce his retirement. The first is Sen. Dave Hansen, of Green Bay.
Other Madison observers are watching longtime Sen. Fred Risser, 92 and the longest serving lawmaker in Wisconsin history following his 1956 election to the Legislature.
Risser told reporters Tuesday after the Senate floor session he'd be making a decision about re-election in April. If he chooses not to run, the move could set up another competitive primary in the Madison area this August.
Republicans currently hold a 19-14 majority in the state Senate. Half the chamber's seats are up for election this November, where members serve four-year terms.
