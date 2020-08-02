Seven Democrats make their case for representing Assembly District 76 on Madison's liberal Isthmus

“We need people like me who are feeling the burden and fearing for their lives and livelihood to have a voice in the legislature right now.”

As a Black police officer, Cratic Williams said he brings a unique perspective to the topic of criminal justice reform. He said his goal is to redefine the role of law enforcement in Wisconsin, increase transparency and accountability and expand community inclusion in the decision-making process.

“Being the only candidate who is an expert practitioner within the criminal justice and social service systems has allowed me to write some of the most progressive police reform policies in the country,” he said.

“This gives me a perspective and skill set that has never been seen in the Capital before. The GOP won’t know what to do with me nor can they challenge my personal and professional testimony of the racism and needed reforms within these systems.”

Vander Meulen said her background with two terms on the School Board sets her apart among the crowded field of Democrats.