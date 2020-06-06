Seven days of protest: Demonstrations continue in downtown Madison

During the seventh day of protesting in Madison over police brutality, Taliya Brown walked through James Madison Park filming the celebration and memorial taking place to remember Breonna Taylor, who was killed by police officers, on a handheld recorder.
Brown, who graduated from high school in 2017, said she wants the next generation to know what the youth of today are doing in response to police violence.
“I don’t want to be 80 years old and hearing about this,” Brown said. “I want my kids to see — I don’t have any kids right now — but I want my kids to see this is what we did for y’all.”
Organized by local nonprofit Urban Triage, the event at James Madison Park was held on what would have been Taylor’s 27th birthday. Louisville police officers fatally shot Taylor March 13.
The atmosphere at the downtown park was, at times, joyous and celebratory. Xuan Johnson, who was celebrating her graduation from La Follette High School Friday, described it as a “big family reunion.”
Volunteers set up tables and chairs and grilled food, food trucks lined up along a closed Gorham Street, a gallery of portraits of black women was prominently showcased and a DJ played music. People danced and sang.
But there was also painful remembering. Paris Hatcher, director of Black Feminist Future, created an altar and led the crowd through a meditation. Individuals called out the names of those who have died at the hands of law enforcement.
“They were stolen from us by the state,” Hatcher said.
After reciting names, the crowd set flowers from the altar afloat in Lake Mendota. Hatcher said the altar will remain at the park for as long as possible.
Brown has attended the recent protests to push for a change so that black people don’t continue to suffer the same fate as the people whose names were recited in the park.
“I don’t want to have to look at my baby in a casket,” she said.
A week of action
Demonstrations started in Madison last Saturday and have continued on each day since. Spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, the local protests have become part of a rising swell of anguish nationwide over police brutality and have amplified repeated demands to change policing.
For the past several days, protesters have taken to their cars to shut down key thoroughfares like John Nolen Drive and the West Beltline Highway and have visited the homes of leaders including Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney and Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes.
Later Friday evening, several hundred protesters gathered at the top of State Street and on the Capitol Lawn. For most of the night, a crowd of people danced in front of the Forward statue. De’Asia Donaldson is an organizer with the youth-led group Impact Demand, which has been directing nightly events at the Capitol.
“The whole point of this movement is to get stuff done and make sure change is permanent,” Donaldson said.
Donaldson was in high school when a Madison police officer shot and killed Tony Robinson, an unarmed black teenager. She remembers walking out of school during protests over the incident, saying Robinson should be attending college like she is.
“We’re here for him and every other black body that was killed brutally by every police department in the world,” Donaldson said.
Police response
In cities across the nation, the violent video of a Minneapolis officer kneeling on Floyd’s neck has prompted more disturbing images of police behavior. In Madison, police wearing hard gear responded to some protesters with tear gas and pepper spray early this week.
Although nighttime protests have been peaceful since Tuesday, a group of people during the late night hours of Saturday, Sunday and Monday broke the windows of State Street businesses, vandalized storefronts, looted and fought.
Acting Chief Vic Wahl has said the Madison Police Department is allowing protesters to demonstrate safely but has responded to a group coordinating “efforts to loot or cause property damage or inflict injury or provoke a response.” The MPD has also brought in outside law enforcement agencies and members of the Wisconsin National Guard to assist.
Police officers were not visible Friday night, offering a presence similar to recent nights, when protests remained peaceful.
Wahl said in an interview with the Cap Times Thursday that there is “unity” and “common ground” between the MPD and protesters on the subject of how of how Minneapolis police officers treated Floyd. He signed on to a letter from the Dane County Chiefs Association condemning the actions of officers involved in the Minneapolis incident.
When black people continue to die at the hands of law enforcement, all officers are under scrutiny, he said.
“In the big picture, in a more systemic or broad perspective in terms of how police interact with a community that, obviously, unfortunately, all cops are going to be paying the price for what happened up there,” Wahl said during the interview.
Bridging gaps in trust between police and some of Madison’s communities, particularly low-income and minority communities, is “one of the great challenges facing the MPD,” according to the Madison Police Department Policy and Procedure Ad Hoc Committee that studied the police department for about four years.
Madison has a history of progressive policing initiatives and though Wahl said the department has improved its relationship with the community, these situations are a “giant leap backwards for everybody.”
“We have to sort of start recovering that ground again,” Wahl said.
