Seven days of protest: Demonstrations continue in downtown Madison

“They were stolen from us by the state,” Hatcher said.

After reciting names, the crowd set flowers from the altar afloat in Lake Mendota. Hatcher said the altar will remain at the park for as long as possible.

Brown has attended the recent protests to push for a change so that black people don’t continue to suffer the same fate as the people whose names were recited in the park.

“I don’t want to have to look at my baby in a casket,” she said.

A week of action

Demonstrations started in Madison last Saturday and have continued on each day since. Spurred by the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody on May 25, the local protests have become part of a rising swell of anguish nationwide over police brutality and have amplified repeated demands to change policing.

For the past several days, protesters have taken to their cars to shut down key thoroughfares like John Nolen Drive and the West Beltline Highway and have visited the homes of leaders including Dane County Sheriff David Mahoney and Madison School Board President Gloria Reyes.