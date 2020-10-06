Service reductions, furloughs, gaps: Madison mayor announces $349.1 million 2021 Operating Budget

With COVID-19 forcing budget tightening measures, Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway announced Tuesday a $349.1 million 2021 operating budget proposal that includes over $3 million in cuts to agency budgets, some furloughs and layoffs, and an appeal to the city's police and fire unions to renegotiate their contracts.
The proposed spending plan also dips into the city’s “rainy day fund,” using $8 million of the city’s unrestricted fund balance for temporary revenue loss and one-time expenditures.
“2020 has been an absolutely unprecedented and challenging year,” Rhodes-Conway said at her budget announcement Tuesday.
At the start of the budget planning process, the city projected a $25 million gap next year driven by declines in revenue streams like hotel room taxes, parking violation fines and interest from investments, and an increase in spending. Once agencies submitted their requests, the gap shrunk to $16.5 million due to lower rates of growth for employee benefit costs and a slightly improved revenue outlook.
Rhodes-Conway said overall the situation is only “slightly less dire.”
“There’s still a very large gap we had to close and some very difficult decisions we had to make,” Rhodes-Conway said.
To balance the budget, the mayor also proposes increasing the ambulance conveyance and building inspection fees (adding over $1.1 million in revenue), $3.3 million in cuts to agency budgets, $1.5 million through an assumed reduction in police and firefighter contracts, $1.2 million for furloughs and $1.1 million from delaying some services to the town of Madison.
The furlough program will ask that employees take between two and four days of unpaid leave in 2021. Also, layoffs are expected in the city’s Parking Utility, which saw an 80% decline in revenue.
If adopted, the budget proposal would increase property taxes on the average-value home in Madison — currently $315,200 — by 1.4% or $37.46.
Rhodes-Conway said she does not take any of the budget decisions lightly and said she attempted to balance reductions across all departments, including a 5% cut in her own office.
“There’s no question that this is a difficult budget, but in spite of these unprecedented times, I continue to be inspired by this great city,” Rhodes-Conway said. “Madison has in so many ways come together to help each other through uncertainty and adversity. This is the mindset and the spirit that we need to navigate these difficult times, and I’m confident that together we will weather these storms and emerge as a stronger, more equitable and more sustainable city.”
Reimagining public safety
The budget proposal would create a flexible $400,000 pandemic relief fund for community organizations to support families navigating the pandemic’s social and economic effects and a Violence Prevention Unit in Public Health Madison & Dane County. This joint effort with Dane County includes four positions that would allocate $475,000 to community partners implementing strategies focused on reducing violence in the community.
The mayor said keeping people safe is a core function of city government that hasn’t changed and is especially important now as Madison has recently seen an increase in gun violence.
“While we keep our police department focused on that violence crime, we also have to reimagine new ways to provide public safety and to do it in a way that produces more equitable outcomes,” Rhodes-Conway said.
The mayor’s proposal also includes the addition of a crisis response team in the Fire Department’s budget. This $350,000 half-time pilot program would include a combination of community paramedics and contracted mental health providers.
It also includes $450,769 for the Office of the Independent Monitor. This includes three positions, $29,600 for a police Civilian Review Board and $50,000 to pay for the legal fees of residents wishing to bring cases to the board.
Police and fire union contracts
To meet reductions in the city’s fire and police department budgets, the mayor assumed savings from renegotiating contracts with the respective unions.
In the Fire Department’s budget, the mayor proposed $531,540 or 0.87% in reductions that include savings from renegotiating the final year of the existing contract between the city and Firefighters Local 311 union.
Preliminary negotiations are ongoing with the fire union, the mayor said, though not with Madison Professional Police Officers Association.
Rhodes-Conway proposed $1 million or 1.2% in reductions that include eliminating revenue from the Madison Metropolitan School District for the School Resource Officer (SRO) program to be offset by eliminating four vacant officer positions.
The mayor budgeted for assumed savings through renegotiation of the final year of the contract with the Madison Professional Police Officers Association contract or through eliminating positions, totaling $1 million, as they become vacant through the first quarter of 2021.
She’s hoping that the unions will consider taking the same health insurance package as other city employees that would result in savings.
“That’s a fairly straightforward way, and I’m hoping we can achieve that,” Rhodes-Conway said. “If not, those department heads will have to find the savings somewhere else.”
Other cuts
Every department except the Community Development Division would see cuts under the mayor's proposal.
“These reductions are difficult and will force us to make adjustments in the way city services are provided,” Rhodes-Conway said.
Under the proposal, the Monroe Street Library branch would remain open three days a week instead of completely closing. The Ashman branch would see reduced hours and Sunday hours at the Pinney and Sequoya branches would move to either the Meadowridge or Goodman South branch and either the Hawthorne or Lakeview branch.
Also, the budget solidifies the Library Board’s recommendation to eliminate fines.
Metro Transit would be funded at 85% of pre-COVID service levels. Also, five vacant transit operation positions would be converted to bus cleaner positions to meet ongoing COVID-19 needs.
City parks would see reduced funding for beach lifeguards and reduced maintenance services for the State Street Mall Concourse.
The Finance Committee will consider the mayor's proposal later in October. The City Council will vote on both the capital and operating budgets next month.
