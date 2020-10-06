Service reductions, furloughs, gaps: Madison mayor announces $349.1 million 2021 Operating Budget

To balance the budget, the mayor also proposes increasing the ambulance conveyance and building inspection fees (adding over $1.1 million in revenue), $3.3 million in cuts to agency budgets, $1.5 million through an assumed reduction in police and firefighter contracts, $1.2 million for furloughs and $1.1 million from delaying some services to the town of Madison.

The furlough program will ask that employees take between two and four days of unpaid leave in 2021. Also, layoffs are expected in the city’s Parking Utility, which saw an 80% decline in revenue.

If adopted, the budget proposal would increase property taxes on the average-value home in Madison — currently $315,200 — by 1.4% or $37.46.

Rhodes-Conway said she does not take any of the budget decisions lightly and said she attempted to balance reductions across all departments, including a 5% cut in her own office.