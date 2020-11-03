Series: Madison on Election Day

You don't need to hear that 2020 is different. There's a good statistical chance that if you're reading this in Madison, you voted early. You're keeping socially distant and safe. There's activity at the polls, but it's not the usual buzz that accompanies a presidential election in this politically motivated city. And we're advised to not hang around and chat, as we normally would.
Instead of trying to check in with voters on Tuesday at the polls, Cap Times reporters headed to where they live and work to find out what they're thinking and what they're doing on this unprecedented, but historic Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
Please join us and share how you're spending the day on Instagram or Twitter using #CapTimesReadersVote.
