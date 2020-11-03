 Skip to main content
Series: Madison on Election Day
top story

Series: Madison on Election Day

Election Official Sharon Lewandowski sanitizes a voting booth at the Olbrich Gardens polling place on Tuesday.

You don't need to hear that 2020 is different. There's a good statistical chance that if you're reading this in Madison, you voted early. You're keeping socially distant and safe. There's activity at the polls, but it's not the usual buzz that accompanies a presidential election in this politically motivated city. And we're advised to not hang around and chat, as we normally would.

Instead of trying to check in with voters on Tuesday at the polls, Cap Times reporters headed to where they live and work to find out what they're thinking and what they're doing on this unprecedented, but historic Election Day amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Madison on Election Day: Union Cab driver Dan Joppa

