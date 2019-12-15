Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson recommend new judicial nominees for district court vacancy

In the final days of the last Congress in early January of this year, the Senate sent more than 70 judicial nominations, including Giampietro's, back to Trump because they failed to advance.

During the current Congressional session, Trump re-nominated 50 of those people, but Giampietro was not one of them, which prompted a new search to fill the Eastern District vacancy.

The new nominees for the post are: Joseph Bugni, who has served as a supervisor for the Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin, in Madison; Samuel Hall Jr., an attorney at Crivello Carlson in Milwaukee; Brett Ludwig, a judge at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee; and Daniel Vaccaro, an attorney at Michael Best & Friedrich in Milwaukee.

The cooperative approach to recommending judicial nominees was not followed in the lead-up to last year's controversial Senate confirmation of Michael Brennan to the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. The seat had been open since 2010, but Johnson and other Republicans blocked multiple attempts by former President Obama to fill the seat.

Brennan was confirmed over objections from Baldwin and without support of the state's bipartisan judicial nominating commission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.