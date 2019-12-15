Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson recommend new judicial nominees for district court vacancy

U.S. Sens. Tammy Baldwin and Ron Johnson have again recommended nominees to fill a U.S. District Court vacancy after Baldwin objected to the president's previous pick.
Baldwin and Johnson on Friday recommended four people to President Donald Trump to fill the judicial vacancy on the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin created by the retirement of Judge Rudolph Randa in early 2016.
The candidates were recommended by the Wisconsin Federal Nominating Commission that was established to screen applicants.
The senators' recommendations come after Trump's 2017 nomination of Gordon Giampietro, a former federal prosecutor, failed to advance in the Senate after Baldwin raised an objection.
While Baldwin once approved of Giampietro, she later withdrew her support because of comments he made in a blog and radio interviews about same-sex relationships, diversity and birth control.
Baldwin later withdrew her blue slip from the Senate Judiciary Committee, tasked with advancing judicial nominations, and Giampietro failed to get a hearing.
Home state senators can typically stop lower-court judicial nominees by failing to return a blue slip to the committee, although that isn't always the case, especially for more senior judicial posts.
In the final days of the last Congress in early January of this year, the Senate sent more than 70 judicial nominations, including Giampietro's, back to Trump because they failed to advance.
During the current Congressional session, Trump re-nominated 50 of those people, but Giampietro was not one of them, which prompted a new search to fill the Eastern District vacancy.
The new nominees for the post are: Joseph Bugni, who has served as a supervisor for the Federal Defender Services of Wisconsin, in Madison; Samuel Hall Jr., an attorney at Crivello Carlson in Milwaukee; Brett Ludwig, a judge at the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin in Milwaukee; and Daniel Vaccaro, an attorney at Michael Best & Friedrich in Milwaukee.
The cooperative approach to recommending judicial nominees was not followed in the lead-up to last year's controversial Senate confirmation of Michael Brennan to the 7th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals. The seat had been open since 2010, but Johnson and other Republicans blocked multiple attempts by former President Obama to fill the seat.
Brennan was confirmed over objections from Baldwin and without support of the state's bipartisan judicial nominating commission.