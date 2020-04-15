Senior living facility residents dealing with COVID-19 precautions

Senior care and living facilities across the county have been operating with heightened protocols for visitors — if they’re allowed at all — and residents as a vulnerable population struggles to avoid infection during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Colonial Club, which has served senior citizens in Sun Prairie for 50 years, announced that it will remain closed to the public through at least April 24. Colonial Club offers both educational and social activities, along with social services to people over the age of 55.
Executive director Bob Power announced last week that Colonial Club’s adult day center has been deemed an essential service and will continue to provide help to the individuals who are currently utilizing it, but will not be accepting new clients and no guests or visitors will be allowed in the center. The center provides services like recreation, case management and health care monitoring.
Colonial Club’s nutrition program, supportive home care program and medical transportation have also been deemed essential services during Gov. Tony Evers’ statewide stay-at-home order.
The nutrition program provides home-delivered healthy meals to older adults. That program, according to Power, is expanding due to more seniors staying in their apartments to promote social distancing. The program has adjusted its delivery schedule in order to minimize volunteers’ exposure to the coronavirus.
Power said that on Mondays, ten volunteers are delivering two days worth of meals to senior residents and on Wednesdays they are delivering an additional three days worth of meals. Overall, they are preparing about 160 meals a day, which Power said is an increase in production.
“Every day we are getting requests from older adults to be added to our home delivery program,” Power said in a statement. “As we all know, food is an essential item for our homebound seniors. We are grateful to everyone’s assistance in helping us continue this invaluable service. We’ve had new volunteers step up to deliver, as well as donations of food from our school system and food pantry.”
The Coronavirus pandemic has put a large strain on the organization, however. Colonial Club serves multiple communities around Dane County and is hoping its services continue uninterrupted for the people who need them. But in addition to the pandemic response putting pressure on them to keep up volunteer-based services, Colonial Club lost $50,000 in funding at the beginning of the year due to a policy change at United Way.
While Colonial Club has not seen any confirmed cases of COVID-19, Power said the emotional cost of the pandemic has been even higher than the economic cost.
“There’s no COVID among our residents at this time, but loneliness and isolation are really beginning to set in,” Power said.
Power said that while some volunteers have had to stop working, the organization has been able to add many new workers in their place.
One of the area’s largest senior living facilities, Oakwood Village, has put effort into making sure residents there are as comfortable as possible. Last week, four Oakwood residents and seven staff members tested positive for the coronavirus. All of them have been placed in isolated quarantine.
Oakwood Village has an east side campus at 5565 Tancho Drive that contains 276 apartments and a west side campus at 6205 Mineral Point road with 214 apartments. The positive cases occurred at the west side campus.
As of Tuesday, Oakwood spokesman Keith Vanlanduyt said that there has not been any spread of the virus to the rest of Oakwood’s campus.
“Our staff has really done an outstanding job following CDC and DHS recommendations, using personal protective equipment and following infection control best practices,” Vanlanduyt said. “This area serves our most frail seniors, and we’ve continued to provide needed care while containing the virus to an isolated wing under quarantine … I’m proud of how our community has responded.
In addition to the concerns about health and safety, Vanlanduyt said residents are lonely and feel isolated. Oakwood is not allowing visitors at this time and residents have been asked to stay in their apartments.
“We have closed our dining venues but are delivering meals to residents, they just need to call and place an order,” Vanlanduyt said. “In addition, we have our own Oakwood Pharmacy, so we are able to deliver medications to residents using our services”.
Oakwood’s life enrichment staff are offering books, art kits, sketch books, yarn and other related items to residents. They are also doing check-in calls with residents to see how they’re doing. Church services, book club groups and exercise classes are all being live-streamed to residents in their apartments.
