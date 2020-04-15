Senior living facility residents dealing with COVID-19 precautions

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Power said that on Mondays, ten volunteers are delivering two days worth of meals to senior residents and on Wednesdays they are delivering an additional three days worth of meals. Overall, they are preparing about 160 meals a day, which Power said is an increase in production.

“Every day we are getting requests from older adults to be added to our home delivery program,” Power said in a statement. “As we all know, food is an essential item for our homebound seniors. We are grateful to everyone’s assistance in helping us continue this invaluable service. We’ve had new volunteers step up to deliver, as well as donations of food from our school system and food pantry.”

The Coronavirus pandemic has put a large strain on the organization, however. Colonial Club serves multiple communities around Dane County and is hoping its services continue uninterrupted for the people who need them. But in addition to the pandemic response putting pressure on them to keep up volunteer-based services, Colonial Club lost $50,000 in funding at the beginning of the year due to a policy change at United Way.