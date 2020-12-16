Senator's daughter held wedding in Capitol, while building remains closed to public

Asked about the Saturday ceremony, Marklein's chief of staff Katy Prange confirmed that the wedding had occurred and was well within the Senate Parlor's capacity limitations. Marklein's office did not respond to additional requests for comment.

Legislative meetings and activities at the Capitol have continued in limited fashion since the pandemic began and the building has opened to the public occasionally for public hearings or sessions. However, the state Department of Administration, which oversees the Capitol grounds and the rotunda and hallways, has denied all public requests for use of the building. A total number of denied requests was not available Wednesday.

"As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout Wisconsin, the Capitol remains closed to the general public to limit spread of the disease," DOA spokeswoman Molly Vidal said in an email. "As such, throughout the pandemic, any permits requesting use of DOA-operated space for ceremonies such as weddings have been denied."

However, the use of legislative chambers for public events or ceremonies falls under the authority of GOP leadership and/or the Sergeant at Arms for each chamber.

