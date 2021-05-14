Senator calls out colleagues for dismissing concerns of Wisconsin's Black communities

"I have a hard time with the idea that this is some sort of a massive statement, speaks volumes of some big equality or equity statement, when what we have before us is a request that no one really asked for," the Beaver Dam Republican said during the meeting.

But to Johnson, it goes beyond that. Last week, Gov. Tony Evers' proposed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives were part of the nearly 400 items JFC members stripped from the budget, including plans to create a cabinet-level chief equity officer, an equity grant program and more.

And earlier this session, legislative Republicans chose to pass a resolution honoring conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died of lung cancer in February, while declining to recognize Black History Month — inaction that followed sessions of disputes over who Black lawmakers sought to name in their resolution.

"Anytime we try to do anything or have conversations about addressing the issues for people in our community, it's dismissed. Just like our conversations were dismissed (Thursday)," Johnson said. "How could anybody not gather that this is pure, blatant racism going on from all the measures that we've seen?"