Senator calls out colleagues for dismissing concerns of Wisconsin's Black communities

Sen. LaTonya Johnson first learned about the Wisconsin Capitol's small, temporary exhibit on Black history when a Republican leader of the state's powerful budget committee referenced it Thursday as he justified excluding extra funding for the Black Historical Society from the budget.
Now, the display — tucked away in a corridor on the building's third floor and consisting of a 12-foot-long glass case flanked by two posters — represents something bigger to Johnson, the only Black lawmaker on the Legislature's 16-member Joint Finance Committee.
"They equate us, our issues, the struggles that we have in the state, with being small enough — or not important enough — to fit into a small glass display," the Milwaukee Democrat said in an interview Thursday.
Her comments came after finance committee members in their second round of budget votes this week declined to move forward with a $169,000 increase over the next two years for the Black Historical Society, which operates a Milwaukee museum.
Though Johnson saw adding the provision to the Republican-crafted spending plan as an opportunity "to support our communities of color, regardless of how small the impact is," Rep. Mark Born, the JFC co-chair, argued the society didn't request the money and said Thursday its exclusion reflected a lack of advocacy for the measure.
"I have a hard time with the idea that this is some sort of a massive statement, speaks volumes of some big equality or equity statement, when what we have before us is a request that no one really asked for," the Beaver Dam Republican said during the meeting.
But to Johnson, it goes beyond that. Last week, Gov. Tony Evers' proposed diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives were part of the nearly 400 items JFC members stripped from the budget, including plans to create a cabinet-level chief equity officer, an equity grant program and more.
And earlier this session, legislative Republicans chose to pass a resolution honoring conservative radio host Rush Limbaugh, who died of lung cancer in February, while declining to recognize Black History Month — inaction that followed sessions of disputes over who Black lawmakers sought to name in their resolution.
"Anytime we try to do anything or have conversations about addressing the issues for people in our community, it's dismissed. Just like our conversations were dismissed (Thursday)," Johnson said. "How could anybody not gather that this is pure, blatant racism going on from all the measures that we've seen?"
During the JFC meeting Thursday, Born touted the "variety of ways" the Legislature supports Black history and diversity.
It was at that point he referenced the Capitol exhibit: "I think if you want to look at just Black history, you can stop by third floor East (wing) and see a Black history display that's in the case there."
Johnson exclaimed, "oh my God," and went on to call Born's comments racist as he moved forward with the vote on the Historical Society budget.
Sen. Jon Erpenbach, another JFC member, said in a Friday interview that "comparing a couple of bulletin boards to $160,000 for an investment into the Black Historical Society" was "very dismissive."
"It's to the point where, and rightfully so, legislators of color aren't biting their tongue anymore, and they shouldn't be," he said.
In the Capitol display case are about a dozen items, including a Civil War drum and drumsticks; a pillbox hat worn by Milwaukee resident Annie Mae McClain; a gavel presented to Vel Phillips, Wisconsin's first African-American secretary of state; a 'Black Jesus' carving made by Milwaukee resident George McCormick; a bowling shirt designed and worn by Milwaukee Women's Bowling Association Hall of Fame member Earlene Fuller; and more.
A Wisconsin Historical Society spokeswoman said the rotating exhibit was installed in February, during Black History Month, and is scheduled to be switched out after the July 4th weekend.
On the whole, Johnson said she has "no confidence ... whatsoever" that the Legislature can address systemic issues and close its racial disparities in health care, incarceration, unemployment and more.
"It's really hard to go back into my district, to see the disparities, to see the hurt, to see the need, and to know that nobody cares," she said.
"Being a person of color, I'm supposed to be here (in the Capitol) fixing it," she added later, pointing to issues surrounding replacing lead pipes in Milwaukee, the city with the most lead laterals in Wisconsin, housing security and more. "You can't get any cooperation and that's the stuff that really makes me mad bc you're talking about life and death for some people."
Born's office didn't return a request for comment. Asked about his remarks in an interview with WKOW, he focused on the actions the committee took Thursday and said later he wouldn't "continue the debate moving forward" over the Black Historical Society increase.