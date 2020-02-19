Senate working to approve GOP tax cut bill, harsher criminal penalties

The state Senate on Wednesday is working to approve a number of bills in one of its last scheduled sessions of the year, ranging from GOP tax cut legislation to bills that would impose harsher criminal penalties.

But hours into debate, a procedural move has possibly delayed the Republican tax legislation until Thursday, while Senate Republican leadership is pressing pause for now on a bill that would change the process for regulating new or expanding farms.

Due to an objection from Democrats, Republican senators may not vote Wednesday on a $250 million plan that would reduce the average taxpayer's bill by $106, as well as a $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt. If Democrats don't lift their objection, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the chamber will likely need to convene Thursday morning to take up the legislation again.