Senate working to approve GOP tax cut bill, harsher criminal penalties

The state Senate on Wednesday is working to approve a number of bills in one of its last scheduled sessions of the year, ranging from GOP tax cut legislation to bills that would impose harsher criminal penalties.
But hours into debate, a procedural move has possibly delayed the Republican tax legislation until Thursday, while Senate Republican leadership is pressing pause for now on a bill that would change the process for regulating new or expanding farms.
Due to an objection from Democrats, Republican senators may not vote Wednesday on a $250 million plan that would reduce the average taxpayer's bill by $106, as well as a $45 million cut to personal property taxes paid by businesses and another $100 million toward paying down state debt. If Democrats don't lift their objection, a spokesman for Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the chamber will likely need to convene Thursday morning to take up the legislation again.
The Assembly on Thursday is expected to take up the legislation, which does not include Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to spend some of the state’s $452 million surplus tax revenue to increase education funding and lower property taxes. Evers hasn't said whether he'll support the legislation, although his spokeswoman said he told Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, "he'll be as open to Republicans' tax bill as Republicans have been about passing his education plan."
The Republican tax plan would provide a cut for about 64% of income tax filers, or about 2 million people.
Single filers would see an average tax cut of $106. The average tax cut for married couples would be $145 while the average cut for all other filers would be about $81. Individuals earning more than about $120,000 and married couples earning more than about $144,000 would not be eligible for the tax cut.
Senate Republicans said their tax bill was important to continue lowering income taxes, but Democrats countered that the bill neglects Wisconsin's struggling schools in need of increased resources.
"We're supposed to be here to make sure those services are provided, and we're not doing it," said Sen. LaTonya Johnson, D-Milwaukee. "This makes absolutely no sense."
Cabinet appointments
Senators nearly unanimously approved two more of Evers cabinet secretaries: Preston Cole, secretary of the Department of Natural Resources; and Emilie Amundson, secretary of the Department of Children and Families. Cole was approved 33-0 while Amundson was confirmed 32-1, which Sen. Lena Taylor, D-Milwaukee, voting against.
The Republican-controlled state Senate has been slow to confirm Evers' cabinet secretaries, but has now managed to confirm most major appointments, including Department of Administration secretary Joel Brennan, Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca and Corrections secretary Kevin Carr.
Some of the most contentious cabinet appointments still haven't received Senate confirmation, including Department of Transportation secretary Craig Thompson and Department of Safety and Professional Services secretary Dawn Crim.
Thompson has faced concerns over his role as a lobbyist for the Wisconsin Transportation Development Association, a group that has called for increased funding for roads. Crim has faced questions over her personal record, as well as her ability to streamline her department's regulatory responsibilities.
They may not get the nod at all this year, since the Senate is only planning to meet once more in March.
Crime bills
Senators have yet to debate a number of bills that would impose stricter criminal penalties, but could also increase prison populations and significantly increase the cost to run the state's criminal justice system.
The bills would increase penalties for intimidating a victim of domestic abuse; revoke parole, probation or extended supervision if a person commits a crime while serving his or her sentence; expand the types of juvenile crimes that can result in incarceration; and bar offenders serving time for certain violent crimes from being released on parole or extended supervision.
Another bill yet to be approved in the Assembly would impose a 30-day mandatory minimum term of incarceration for vehicle theft, for knowingly being a passenger in a stolen vehicle or for removing a part of a vehicle.
The Department of Corrections estimated the bill that would revoke parole, probation or extended supervision for offenders who commit further crimes would cost $55 million in the first year and $156 million in the second year and every year thereafter. The department also said the bill would lead to requiring two new state prisons to house new inmates. Building just one new prison could cost upwards of $350 million.
Democrats have balked at those costs.
Farm siting
Senate Republican leadership canceled a vote, scheduled for Wednesday, on a bill that would have revamped the process for regulating new or expanding farms by placing authority over future farm siting rule changes in the hands of a new committee with a majority consisting of farm interest groups.
Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said the Senate couldn't vote on the measure Wednesday because the Assembly is still considering last minute changes to the legislation.
State Patrol contracts
Senators unanimously approved new Wisconsin State Patrol contracts that would retroactively raise trooper salaries by 9.9%.
The deal covering 370 troopers would boost starting salaries by $6,000 a year and adjust the pay scale for all troopers based on their years of service as part of a move to boost recruitment and retention. The deal is retroactive to the two-year period that ended in July 2019. Troopers will receive a lump sum payment.
The agreement was reached after a previous deal, costing about twice as much, was rejected by Republican legislative leaders. Under that rejected plan, starting salaries would have increased as much as 20%. Under the new deal, all troopers will get a 2% raise. It will also reduce when a trooper is eligible for top scale pay from 10 years to seven years.
The contract now goes to the Assembly which was to give it final approval Thursday.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.