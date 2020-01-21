Senate votes to restrict use of PFAS in firefighting foam

The measure would limit where firefighters and others could test or train with foam containing PFAS. The bill would allow use of the foam only in emergency fire responses or in approved testing areas.

PFAS chemicals — also found in food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other products — have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments. They are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.

The Assembly passed the legislation on a voice vote Tuesday. The bill now goes to Evers for final approval.

Separately, Democrats have introduced legislation known as the CLEAR Act that would require the Department of Natural Resources to establish enforcement standards for PFAS in air, water and soil and to hold polluters responsible for cleanup.

Assembly Republicans Tuesday said they want to take a more cautious approach. They argued the CLEAR Act goes too far because it may regulate PFAS chemicals that scientists haven’t yet determined cause adverse human health effects.