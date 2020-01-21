Senate votes to restrict use of PFAS firefighting foam

The Senate has passed proposed regulations to restrict the use of firefighting foam containing certain highly fluorinated compounds known as PFAS.
The GOP-authored bill passed the Senate one a voice vote Tuesday. Several Democratic lawmakers argued the legislation does not go far enough.
Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, argued the bill deals "very narrowly with the issue of firefighting foam," and does nothing to address existing contamination in the state.
"The issue of PFAS has hit our state like a thunderbolt," Miller said. "We need to do more."
Bill sponsor Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, argued that additional water quality bills are being discussed to address some of the concerns raised by Democratic lawmakers.
"This bill was never meant to be the only bill," Cowles said.
The Assembly is slated to take up a vote on a companion bill Tuesday.
The measure would limit where firefighters and others could test or train with such foam. The bill would allow use of the foam only in emergency fire response or in testing areas that the Department of Natural Resources determines have “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”
PFAS chemicals — also found in food packaging, non-stick cookware, water-resistant clothing, carpeting and other products — have been shown to increase the risk of cancer and other ailments. They are known as “forever chemicals” because they do not break down in the environment.
State health officials last week warned against eating certain kinds of fish from Lake Monona after tests showed PFAS in fish from the lake and Starkweather Creek.
If the bill passes the Assembly, it would go to Democratic Gov. Tony Evers for final approval.
Ballot selfies
The Senate also approved on a voice vote a bill that would allow Wisconsin voters to take selfies with their marked election ballots.
The bill aims to bring state laws up to date with current trends among many voters, who often take and post photos of themselves with their ballot on social media.
Critics of the legislation have raised concern that the bill undoes the secret nature of the ballot.
Wisconsin is one of 18 states that ban the showing of a completed ballot in a photo, though such rules are rarely enforced.
The bill also needs to pass the Assembly before heading to Evers.
Appointments
The Senate on Tuesday also approved two of Evers’ appointed cabinet heads — Joaquin Altoro, executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, and Caleb Frostman, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development.
Republican lawmakers in the Senate have been in no rush to take up votes on several of Evers’ appointed cabinet heads, with some legislators raising concerns over a few of the secretaries who have not yet been approved by the full Senate.
While not receiving confirmation can create uncertainty for secretaries, Senate Republicans last year took matters a step further when they voted to fire Agriculture Secretary Brad Pfaff, something that has not happened since at least 1987, according to the Legislative Reference Bureau.