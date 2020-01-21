Senate votes to restrict use of PFAS firefighting foam

The Senate has passed proposed regulations to restrict the use of firefighting foam containing certain highly fluorinated compounds known as PFAS.

The GOP-authored bill passed the Senate one a voice vote Tuesday. Several Democratic lawmakers argued the legislation does not go far enough.

Sen. Mark Miller, D-Monona, argued the bill deals "very narrowly with the issue of firefighting foam," and does nothing to address existing contamination in the state.

"The issue of PFAS has hit our state like a thunderbolt," Miller said. "We need to do more."

Bill sponsor Sen. Robert Cowles, R-Green Bay, argued that additional water quality bills are being discussed to address some of the concerns raised by Democratic lawmakers.

"This bill was never meant to be the only bill," Cowles said.

The Assembly is slated to take up a vote on a companion bill Tuesday.

The measure would limit where firefighters and others could test or train with such foam. The bill would allow use of the foam only in emergency fire response or in testing areas that the Department of Natural Resources determines have “appropriate containment, treatment, and disposal measures.”