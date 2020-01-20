Senate to vote on homeless shelter funding, Assembly to take up opioid bills in Tuesday sessions

The 2018-19 agreement would entail a 2.13% increase, while the 2019-20 agreement amounts to a 2.44% raise. The raises would be retroactive. Dave Branson, executive director of the Building and Construction Trades Council of South Central Wisconsin, which represents the UW trades employees, said trades employees who have retired since negotiations began would not be eligible.

Three collective bargaining units — UW-Madison, UW System and the state — represent about 425 total trades employees. Each unit voted to renew its status in November.

The Assembly approved the agreements last week and, if passed by the Senate, they will head to Evers.

Appointments

The Senate also on Tuesday will vote on two of Evers’ appointed cabinet heads — Joaquin Altoro, executive director of the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, and Caleb Frostman, secretary of the Department of Workforce Development. The appointment of Darrell Williams as administrator of the Wisconsin Division of Emergency Management also is on the agenda.

Republican lawmakers in the Senate have been in no rush to take up votes on several of Evers’ appointed cabinet heads, with some legislators raising concerns over a few of the secretaries who have not yet been approved by the full Senate.