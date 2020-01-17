Senate to take up one of eight homelessness bills

After failing to garner a vote from Republican members last year, the Senate next week will vote on one of eight bills aimed at assisting the state's homeless population — which is part of a package of GOP-led bills that has received considerable support from Democratic lawmakers, including Gov. Tony Evers.

While heralded as a "crucial piece" of the package by bill sponsor Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, the bill represents only a portion of the $3.7 million set aside in the state budget for homelessness initiatives. The bill would allocate $500,000 per year over the next two years to a grant program that supports homeless shelters.

“We must not lose sight of the fact that there’s no one solution to ending homelessness," Steineke said in a statement. He applauded Senate lawmakers, noting that the bill will help individuals become less dependent on government services.

"However, this bill is not a silver bullet," he added.

Steineke said he will continue to work with members of the Senate to try to get other bills in the package to Evers' desk.