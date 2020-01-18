Senate to take up 1 of 8 homelessness bills

Volk, who said funds will help add beds to existing shelters or potentially open up new shelters in more rural areas, said he was encouraged to see the bill on Tuesday's agenda, but added he was disappointed to see the remaining seven bills left out.

"Hopefully this is a break in the log jam in terms of getting these bills to the floor and making sure funds get out as soon as possible," Volk said. "We’re hoping that this is the start of the state Senate taking seriously this issue and taking seriously the emergency situation in the state of Wisconsin in terms of not having enough shelters for people and homeless families with children to be able to get out of the cold."

Despite passing the Republican-controlled Assembly back in June, the bills stalled in the Senate, with proponents trying in vain last year to get them passed before winter's chill arrived. Some Republicans in the Senate raised concern over the cost and effectiveness of the proposal.

"Had the Senate acted at that point, these funds would already be allocated under a contract and new beds would be available right now to make sure that, especially in the cold weather, that those shelter beds would be available," Volk said."Unfortunately that didn't happen."