Senate to take up its own version of COVID-19 relief legislation next week

“There is a reason that was an Assembly bill and not a Senate bill,” LeMahieu said.

In a statement Thursday, Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, said he wouldn’t support a COVID-19 relief bill that doesn’t reopen state government, give funding priority to schools that provide in-person classes, require school districts that have been operating online since September to compensate parents and “prohibit the excessive powers of both state and local public health bureaucrats to control every aspect of our daily lives.”

Assembly Republicans initially proposed COVID-19 legislation late last year that would have forced school districts to pay $371 to each student’s family if it has offered at least 50% online instruction since September. However, that item was ultimately dropped from the latest package. Nass told the The (Racine) Journal Times in December that the bill must include compensation to parents of students who have attended mostly online classes in order to gain his support.

The Assembly Republicans’ package was unveiled on Monday, almost two weeks after Evers proposed his own COVID-19 bill, and includes several items on the governor’s list, such as providing the GOP-led budget committee the ability to spend up to $100 million on COVID-19-related expenses, extending the waiver of the state’s one-week waiting period for unemployment claims and a pledge to address the state’s unemployment claim backlog.

Republicans did remove a measure originally floated last year that would give the Legislature authority over the state’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout. The item was dropped because Evers was unlikely to support it.