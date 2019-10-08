The Wisconsin Senate has convened for its regular session, with items ranging from increasing the penalty for bestiality and death duty payments to hemp and lemonade stands.
The Republican-led Senate also will take up discussion on five of Democratic Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet appointments.
Appointments
Appointment confirmation votes have been scheduled for only five of Evers' agency secretaries.
They are Department of Revenue Secretary Peter Barca, Department of Financial Institutions Secretary Kathy Blumenfeld, Department of Administration Secretary Joel Brennan, Department of Corrections Secretary Kevin Carr and Department of Veterans Affairs Secretary Mary Kolar.
Some of the appointees not on the list include Department of Workforce Development Secretary Caleb Frostman; Department of Tourism Secretary Sara Meaney; Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. Secretary Melissa Hughes and Department of Safety and Professional Services Secretary Dawn Crim.
Also not on the schedule are: Brad Pfaff, secretary of the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection; Craig Thompson, secretary of the Department of Transportation; Emilie Amundson, secretary of the Department of Children and Families; Preston Cole, secretary of the Department of Natural Resources; and Andrea Palm, secretary of the Department of Health Services.
Wisconsin’s constitution doesn’t define when a Senate vote must occur, so the chamber can vote at any time to approve or turn down any secretary or other member who requires Senate approval. An appointed cabinet member could technically serve all four years of a governor’s term without Senate approval.
Lemonade stands
A bipartisan bill up for discussion would allow children to legally operate lemonade stands.
The bill would permit anyone under 18 operating a stand on private property to do so without a permit. They would not be able to sell more than $2,000 of lemonade, or 8,000 cups at 25 cents apiece.
To address concerns of public health officials, the bill would prohibit the sale of potentially hazardous food, like raw meat or egg salad.
Bestiality
The Senate will hold its first vote on a bill that would make bestiality a felony.
Under current law, having sex with an animal is a misdemeanor, but a new bill would create a new crime punishable by up to 12 and a half years in prison. Sentences would vary based on circumstances, such as whether the animal dies and whether a child is present or coerced into sex with an animal. Convicts would have to register as sex offenders.
An identical bill was first introduced last session after a Town of Eaton man was convicted of molesting a horse. That bill passed the Assembly, but not the Senate.
Hemp
A bipartisan bill up for Senate vote would align the state's hemp program with the 2018 federal farm bill's rules.
In 2017, Wisconsin lawmakers approved a hemp pilot program, which was officially launched the following year by the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection.
In the program’s first year, 347 people applied for licenses to grow or process hemp. Of the 247 licenses issued to grow hemp, 135 people grew 1,872 acres of hemp.
This year, more than 2,200 applications were received, with DATCP issuing 1,308 licenses to grow hemp and another 618 licenses to process.
Both hemp and marijuana are considered cannabis, but hemp lacks enough of the active ingredient THC to get people high.
Sexual assault kits
Bills that would establish new storage and tracking protocols for sexual assault evidence kits is up for Senate vote.
The proposals, which have bipartisan support, were developed by lawmakers, victims’ rights advocates, representatives of law enforcement and others in response to the state's backlog of untested sexual assault kits.
Under one bill , if a victim wants to report an assault to police, nurses must notify officers within 24 hours of collecting the kit. Police must send the kit to the state crime lab within 14 days.
Another bill would require the Justice Department to track kits.
Death duty bill
A bill before the Senate would require state and local governments to pay the health insurance premiums for the surviving spouse and children of law enforcement officers or emergency responders killed in the line of duty. Similar benefits already are afforded to immediate survivors of Wisconsin firefighters.
Versions of the legislation have existed in various forms since at least 2011, but they failed to gain traction.
The requirement would not apply to surviving spouses who remarry or reach the age of 65, or to surviving children once they reach the age of 26. Municipal and state governments, plus public universities and Marquette University, would be required to cover law enforcement officers of any kind, such as Department of Natural Resources officers. The bill would apply to the survivors of officers killed since the beginning of 2019.
Premium payments would be reimbursed from the state’s general fund.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.