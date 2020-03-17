Senate to postpone March floor session, will reconvene in extraordinary session this spring

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, has announced the Senate will postpone its March floor session and reconvene this spring.

The Assembly concluded its session earlier this year, but the Senate was scheduled for at least one more floor session this month.

“After hearing feedback from a number of members, I have decided to postpone the Senate’s planned March floor period," Fitzgerald said in a statement. "This is out of an abundance of caution for Senators, their family members, and staff members who may be vulnerable to coronavirus."

Fitzgerald added that, following discussions with Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, the Legislature will call an extraordinary session this spring to allow the Senate to address remaining business.

"This coronavirus is a public health issue that should be taken seriously," Fitzgerald said. "Wisconsinites must avoid panic and instead listen to the recommendations of health professionals at the federal, state, and local levels. Doctors tell us that social distancing and hand washing are effective tools to slow the spread of this virus. I encourage individuals to practice these healthy habits to keep the most vulnerable and high-risk populations among us safe.”

