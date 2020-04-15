Senate takes up COVID-19 response legislation

The Senate convened in virtual session on Wednesday to vote on COVID-19 response legislation to ensure the state will receive more than $2 billion in federal aid.
The extraordinary session began at 11 a.m. with almost all lawmakers attending remotely from home or their Capitol offices in an attempt to maintain social distancing recommendations meant to reduce transmission of the respiratory disease that has killed 170 people and sickened more than 3,500.
The legislative package passed the Assembly 97-2, with Milwaukee Democrats Jonathan Brostoff and Marisabel Carbrera opposed, arguing the legislation doesn't do enough. If it passes the Senate, the bill heads to Gov. Tony Evers' desk.
Evers' Spokeswoman Melissa Baldauff said the governor is expected to sign the the bill, although it "falls short" of the approximately $700 million package proposed last month by Evers.
The legislation aims to complement the more than $2 billion in federal aid that Wisconsin expects to receive. The bill would allow the state to collect roughly $300 million in Medicaid funding in the final half of the 2019-20 fiscal year, as well as increased unemployment benefits from the federal government.
While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have applauded the package as a good first step, others — including public safety and health officials — have criticized the bill for not allocating more state funding to respond to the pandemic.
Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, on Tuesday tweeted, "THANKS FOR NOTHING," saying the package provides "ZERO RELIEF to first responders and other critical workers risking their health during this pandemic."
"Not much help for first responders," Mahlon Mitchell, state president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, tweeted Tuesday. "Actually Zero."
Chris Anderson, president of the Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin, said Wednesday that emergency medical services groups want the state to use the federal stimulus money to boost Medicaid payments for EMS by $7.5 million a year.
“We are in trouble, and we need help,” said Anderson, saying EMS costs have increased at least $35 a call during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the need for protective equipment and decontamination supplies. “There’s help available from the federal government.”
EMS wasn’t included with hospitals, nursing homes and other providers in state lists of who should get the federal money, but should be, Anderson said. Medicaid rates for EMS haven’t gone up since 2008 and are only at 42% of federal Medicare payments, he said.
“We take care of everyone that needs our help,” he said. “We’re doing that in the face of a pandemic.”
The legislative package also will waive the one-week waiting period for unemployment benefits until February 2021. Other provisions in the package include increasing the state’s ability to borrow and prohibiting insurance providers from discriminating against COVID-19 patients.
In addition, the bill would allow the state budget committee to spend up to $75 million during the public health emergency on coronavirus-related needs. It also would direct the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. to provide Democratic Gov. Tony Evers and legislative leaders with a plan to support major industries in the state that have been adversely affected by the outbreak, including tourism, manufacturing, agriculture, construction and retail.
The package also would ease credentialing requirements on health care workers during the emergency declaration and also eliminate the state’s 120-hour training requirement for nurse aides and replace it with the federal 75-hour requirement. The Legislature tried to reduce the training requirement in the most recent session, but Evers vetoed the bill.
An earlier draft of proposed GOP legislation included language to further weaken the governor’s authority by giving the state’s GOP-led budget committee the ability to cut spending on schools, health care and employee pay, among other things.
That language was later removed.
