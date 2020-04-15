Senate takes up COVID-19 response legislation

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

While lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have applauded the package as a good first step, others — including public safety and health officials — have criticized the bill for not allocating more state funding to respond to the pandemic.

Jim Palmer, executive director of the Wisconsin Professional Police Association, on Tuesday tweeted, "THANKS FOR NOTHING," saying the package provides "ZERO RELIEF to first responders and other critical workers risking their health during this pandemic."

"Not much help for first responders," Mahlon Mitchell, state president of the Professional Fire Fighters of Wisconsin, tweeted Tuesday. "Actually Zero."

Chris Anderson, president of the Professional Ambulance Association of Wisconsin, said Wednesday that emergency medical services groups want the state to use the federal stimulus money to boost Medicaid payments for EMS by $7.5 million a year.

“We are in trouble, and we need help,” said Anderson, saying EMS costs have increased at least $35 a call during the COVID-19 pandemic because of the need for protective equipment and decontamination supplies. “There’s help available from the federal government.”