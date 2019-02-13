State Sen. Lena Taylor will attempt to include the name of African-American athlete and activist Colin Kaepernick on a resolution recognizing Black History Month one day after Republicans in the Assembly blocked Democrats from doing so.
A spokesman for Taylor confirmed the Milwaukee senator will offer an amendment to include the name of Kaepernick, a former San Francisco 49ers quarterback, to the resolution recognizing Black History Month and honoring a list of Black leaders the Senate is set to consider Wednesday afternoon.
It's unclear whether the amendment enjoys bipartisan support.
The Senate's vote on the resolution comes a day after Assembly Republicans blocked an effort by African-American lawmakers to recognize Kaepernick. Republicans and Democrats eventually compromised by unanimously passing a resolution that struck Kaepernick's name.
The move by Republicans prompted African-American lawmakers to accuse Assembly Republican leaders, who are white, of dictating who African-Americans should be able to honor in their community.
"While we celebrate the 13th Amendment, which abolished slavery, evidently the Republicans don't think the 1st Amendment rights should be afforded to African-Americans," Taylor said in a statement.
While all members of the Assembly voted in favor of Tuesday's resolution, Assembly members of the Legislative Black Caucus requested their votes be changed to "no." Such a request does not change the official vote tally.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said including Kaepernick's name on the resolution would have been too controversial.
Assembly Majority Leader Jim Steineke, R-Kaukauna, told reporters Republicans left Kaepernick off the list of Black leaders to be recognized "for obvious reasons."
Senators consider GOP tax bill
Meanwhile, Senators Wednesday are also set to consider a Republican tax bill that passed the Assembly Tuesday.
If Senators approve of the plan, it is unlikely to become law due to expressed opposition from Democratic Gov. Tony Evers to how the bill is funded.
The Republican plan would provide an average income tax cut of $170 to about 2 million largely middle-class tax filers, and rely on one-time state surplus revenues to finance it.
Several Republicans during Tuesday characterized the bill as a bipartisan effort to return excess state revenues back to the pockets of taxpayers and fulfill Evers’ vow to cut taxes.
Their plan would reduce state tax revenues by about $490 million in the second and final year of the next state budget cycle. That includes an ongoing tax reduction of $338 million plus a one-time cost of $152.1 million to account for the timing of the change.
Evers and Democrats earlier this month unveiled their own tax plan that mirrors the GOP plan but differs in its funding mechanism. Evers said the plan, which would provide the average taxpayer a cut of $225, will appear in his budget scheduled to be released Feb. 28.
The Democratic plan would reduce state revenue by about $892 million over the next budget cycle, but Democrats have only partially said how they would pay for it.