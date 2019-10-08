The Wisconsin state Senate unanimously voted Tuesday to approve five of Gov. Tony Evers' Cabinet picks, the final step to making their appointments as heads of various state agencies permanent.
Still, the chamber has yet to act on the majority of the governor's selections, including Transportation Secretary-designee Craig Thompson, who has drawn scrutiny over his past at the helm of a transportation advocacy group; and Department of Safety and Professional Services nominee Dawn Crim, who faced attention after a 2005 child abuse charge against her came to light.
In all, senators Tuesday signed off on five nominees: Peter Barca, at the Department of Revenue; Joel Brennan, at the Department of Administration; Kathy Blumenfeld, at the Department of Financial Institutions; Kevin Carr, at the Department of Corrections; and Mary Kolar, at the Department of Veterans Affairs.
All were advanced via unanimous, 33-0, roll call votes with no discussion from senators.
The votes were among the first the Senate took in its initial fall floor meeting. The last time the chamber convened was over the summer when members took up the state budget, among other things.
The chamber is also expected to convene in November.