Senate sends bills controlling federal stimulus funds to governor, passes election changes

On Tuesday, Evers announced plans to spend $100 million in federal funds on economic recovery in the state, including $50 million in grants to “encourage businesses to move into vacant storefronts in downtowns and other commercial corridors around the state,” according to a statement.

Emergency declaration

Evers reached a deal this week with federal authorities to preserve more than $70 million in monthly federal food aid that would have otherwise vanished starting in May due to the Wisconsin Supreme Court striking down the state's COVID-19 emergency order and mask mandate.

In order to secure the funding, Evers' Department of Health and Human Services Secretary, Karen Timberlake, issued a pared-back emergency declaration the USDA accepted to preserve the funding.

Evers' office maintains that emergency order is legal, despite Wisconsin Supreme Court opinions limiting Evers' authority to issue COVID-19 emergency orders, because the new emergency declaration does not meet the definition of a rule. The governor's office says this keeps the declaration in line with the Supreme Court orders.

The order, the governor's office says, is not an "order ... of general application" (which recent Supreme Court opinions address) because it only applies to the DHS itself, not other areas.

The pared back declaration only addresses internal DHS affairs: it directs DHS to lead the state's COVID-19 vaccination efforts, provide COVID-19 testing; assist local health officers with contact tracing; advise the public on best health practices; and conduct ongoing disease surveillance. All of these efforts affect practices the department has handled since the beginning of the pandemic.