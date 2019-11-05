With Gov. Tony Evers making a rare appearance on the Senate floor, Republicans voted Tuesday to fire the Democratic governor’s embattled agriculture secretary.
The denial of Brad Pfaff's nomination to head the Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection comes after a last-ditch effort by several Democratic lawmakers and agricultural groups to secure Pfaff’s job and marks the latest partisan clash between Evers and Republicans, who hold the majority of the Legislature.
The Senate voted 19-14 along party lines to deny Pfaff’s nomination, with all five Republicans who voted in favor of Pfaff in committee — Howard Marklein, R-Spring Green; Jerry Petrowski, R-Marathon; Patrick Testin, R-Stevens Point; Andre Jacque, R-De Pere; and Kathy Bernier, R-Chippewa Falls — changing their votes Tuesday.
According to the Legislative Reference Bureau, a governor’s appointee has never been denied by the Senate as far back as 1987, according to available records.
Gov. Tony Evers told reporters he attended the Senate floor session to hear arguments for and against Pfaff, who he regards as "one of the most distinguished agriculture leaders" in the state.
His appearance is likely the first time in modern history that a Wisconsin governor was present for a floor vote. A staffer for Sen. Fred Risser, D-Madison, who was first elected to the Legislature in 1956, said they do not recall a Wisconsin governor ever being present for a Senate floor session, although former Democratic Gov. Patrick Lucey once phoned him on the floor.
After the vote, Evers offered stern disapproval, peppered with expletives, of the Senate’s rejection of Pfaff. He lamented the chilling effect the Senate’s action could have for his cabinet secretaries who are not yet confirmed.
"If I was a total cynic, I’d say keep your damn mouth shut," Evers told reporters. "But I’m not. I want them to be forthcoming. I want them to be professional. That’s why we hired them. They’re the best people for the job. And to think that they’re going to have to keep their mouth shut for the next four years in order to get approved by this Senate, that is just absolute bull****.”
In a statement after the vote, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said Pfaff was "was part of the problem, not the solution."
"The liberal Evers Administration has been no friend to farmers," Fitzgerald said. "The Senate will continue to take its role of oversight seriously and will exercise our responsibility to hold them in check."
While future leadership for DATCP has not been determined if Pfaff is removed, Evers hasn’t ruled out elevating current deputy secretary Randy Romanski to the role of secretary and giving Pfaff Romanski’s job.
Following Tuesday's vote, Evers said he doesn’t know who he’ll appoint as the new agriculture secretary.
“I can’t even speak about that now, I’m so PO-ed about … what happened today,” Evers said.
All five Republicans who supported Pfaff in committee refused to respond to questions posed by Democratic senators about their committee votes. Sen. Jon Erpenbach, D-West Point, said there was "absolutely no excuse" for their votes.
"Those five senators are going to have to go back to their districts," Erpenbach said. "There is no explaining this away."
In addition, Senate President Roger Roth, R-Appleton, ruled that comments made in committee by one of the Republican senators could not be shared on the floor by a Democratic senator, blocking Democrats from reading those comments into the official record Tuesday.
Sen. Stephen Nass, R-Whitewater, summed up the change in votes as lawmakers changing their minds.
"It’s okay to recognize things have changed and you need to divert from your chosen course and to another option," Nass said. "We will be remembered for doing our job. That's what we were elected to do and that’s what we are doing today."
After the vote, Marklein said in a statement he has been disappointed in Pfaff since he and other committee members approved Pfaff's nomination in February.
"At the time, I was hopeful that Mr. Pfaff would be a positive, strong leader for an agency that has traditionally been nonpolitical and focused on the industries it supports," he said in the statement. "Mr. Pfaff has played politics with information and has attacked the legislature to the detriment of his agency. He was willing to use political talking points to further a political agenda, when he should have been focused on doing what is best for farmers and consumers."
Pfaff, who served as deputy administrator for farm programs in the U.S. Department of Agriculture under former President Barack Obama and most recently was deputy chief of staff for U.S. Rep. Ron Kind, D-La Crosse, drew the ire of some Republicans when he criticized the Legislature’s budget committee for failing to release funds for mental health assistance to farmers and their families.
DATCP also has also been under fire for proposed updates to the state’s farm siting regulations. The proposed regulations would update the state’s nearly 14-year-old livestock facility siting rule ATCP 51, which is used by participating local governments to set standards and procedures — focused on setbacks from property, management plans, odor, nutrient and runoff management and manure storage facilities — that must be followed by new or expanding livestock facilities.
On Friday, Fitzgerald told Evers to withdraw Pfaff’s nomination — an action equivalent to firing him — because he didn’t have the support from his 19-member caucus to confirm him.
Evers acknowledged Tuesday that DATCP suspended a Thursday vote on the controversial farm siting regulations in an effort to appease Republican senators.
"We tried to get to a point where we could get some support," Evers said. "Obviously it didn’t make any difference."
A handful of agricultural associations have expressed support for Pfaff's confirmation, including the Wisconsin Agri-Business Association, Dairy Business Association and Wisconsin Cheese Maker Association.
Both Kind and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Madison, also this week expressed support for Pfaff and urged the Senate to approve his nomination.
Two other cabinet secretaries up for a vote Tuesday, Mark Afable, Commissioner of Insurance, and Rebecca Valcq, chairwoman of the Public Service Commission, were approved by the Senate.
State Journal reporter Riley Vetterkind contributed to this article.