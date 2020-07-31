You are the owner of this article.
Senate Republicans could try to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' state mask order
Less than 24 hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide mask order for Wisconsin, Republicans in the Senate have signaled they have the votes to convene in an attempt to strike it down.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a Friday statement Senate Republicans "stand ready to convene the body to end the Governor’s order, which includes the mask mandate."

"The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this," Fitzgerald said. "How can we trust that the he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose in-person instruction this fall? There are bigger issues at play here, and my caucus members stand ready to fight back.”

Fitzgerald did not indicate when the Senate might convene to take up the matter. The GOP-led Assembly also would have to vote to strike down the order for it to take effect.

The GOP-led Legislature has not met since April, despite calls by Democratic members to take up legislation related to COVID-19, police procedures and unemployment benefits.

On Thursday, Evers said it would be "a sad commentary for all of us" if Republicans convened to strike down the mask order.

“The Republicans could have come into session at any time," Evers said. "This has been a long pandemic, folks."

Consequences

The adverse consequences of the Legislature rescinding the mask order and public health emergency Evers called this week could be dire. The National Guard would likely not be able to assist at the polls during the August 12 primary if the Legislature or a court were to fully rescind the governor's declared public health emergency, and the National Guard's assistance at community testing sites across the state may be placed in jeopardy. 

The assistance of the National Guard was crucial to keeping polling sites operating during the statewide April presidential primary and Supreme Court election. More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members served on active duty as poll workers in 71 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. Under a public health emergency, the governor can call the National Guard into state active duty. 

National Guard members are under separate federal orders to assist with testing and other COVID-19 response efforts. 

If Republicans rescind Evers' new public health emergency, there may no longer be an authorization for the National Guard to assist at the polls. If President Donald Trump doesn't renew the National Guard's federal mission in Wisconsin, the state could lose federal funding for its testing efforts, which could close down entirely if the state public health emergency is revoked. 

According to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, the only times a governor may call the National Guard into active duty are: 

  • In case of war, insurrection, rebellion, riot, invasion, terrorism or resistance to the execution of the laws of the state of Wisconsin or of the U.S.
  • In the event of public disaster resulting from flood, fire, tornado or other natural disaster.
  • If the governor declares a state of emergency relating to public health. 
  • In order to assess damage or potential damage and to recommend responsive action as a result of one of the events listed above. 
  • Upon application of a marshal of the U.S., or village, mayor, chairperson or sheriff in the state. 

Order details

Announced Thursday, the state mask order goes into effect Saturday. The order follows weeks of public statements by Evers that such a mandate was unlikely in Wisconsin.

Under the new order, which expires Sept. 28, everyone age 5 and older must wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public including outdoor bars and restaurants, public transit and outdoor park structures. The order does not apply to people in their private residences. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine.

While Evers said last week the growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin had “accelerated” his consideration of a mask mandate, the governor has said multiple times that his authority to impose a statewide order is likely limited by the state Supreme Court’s May decision to toss out his stay-at-home order.

State law gives the Legislature the power to revoke a governor’s emergency order at any time, which liberal Madison attorney Lester Pines said makes challenging it in court more difficult.

“The basis of the Supreme Court’s ruling (when it struck down the previous order) was that the Legislature should have the opportunity to intervene, so to speak, when a rule is issued,” Pines said. “The governor’s powers (with the mask order) are limited by the Legislature’s ability to act. If the Legislature doesn’t like what they did, they can come tell people, ‘We’re going to rescind this order.’”

But conservative attorney Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said Evers’ order declaring a public health emergency and his face mask order are not legally valid because they attempt to extend his executive order from the spring that already declared a public health emergency.

State law requires the Legislature to approve an extension of a public health emergency after 60 days.

“There’s a time limit on this public health emergency, and the public health emergency that he declared has expired,” Esenberg said. “You cannot read the law to say that the time limit can be avoided by simply declaring a … new one.”

Ryan Nilsestuen, Evers’ chief legal counsel, said the new public health emergency is in response to an entirely different situation than what the state faced in March, due in large part to rising positive cases of COVID-19 statewide.

“We’re in a very different situation than we were before,” Nilsestuen said.

