Senate Republicans could try to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' state mask order

Less than 24 hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide mask order for Wisconsin, Republicans in the Senate have signaled they have the votes to convene in an attempt to strike it down.

Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a Friday statement Senate Republicans "stand ready to convene the body to end the Governor’s order, which includes the mask mandate."

"The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this," Fitzgerald said. "How can we trust that the he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose in-person instruction this fall? There are bigger issues at play here, and my caucus members stand ready to fight back.”

Fitzgerald did not indicate when the Senate might convene to take up the matter. The GOP-led Assembly also would have to vote to strike down the order for it to take effect.

The GOP-led Legislature has not met since April, despite calls by Democratic members to take up legislation related to COVID-19, police procedures and unemployment benefits.

On Thursday, Evers said it would be "a sad commentary for all of us" if Republicans convened to strike down the mask order.