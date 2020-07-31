Senate Republicans could try to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' state mask order

Less than 24 hours after Democratic Gov. Tony Evers announced a statewide mask order for Wisconsin, Republicans in the Senate have signaled they have the votes to convene in an attempt to strike it down.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, said in a Friday statement Senate Republicans "stand ready to convene the body to end the Governor’s order, which includes the mask mandate."
"The Governor has caved to the pressure of liberal groups on this," Fitzgerald said. "How can we trust that the he won’t cave again and stop schools that choose in-person instruction this fall? There are bigger issues at play here, and my caucus members stand ready to fight back.”
Fitzgerald did not indicate when the Senate might convene to take up the matter. The GOP-led Assembly also would have to vote to strike down the order for it to take effect.
The GOP-led Legislature has not met since April, despite calls by Democratic members to take up legislation related to COVID-19, police procedures and unemployment benefits.
On Thursday, Evers said it would be "a sad commentary for all of us" if Republicans convened to strike down the mask order.
“The Republicans could have come into session at any time," Evers said. "This has been a long pandemic, folks."
Consequences
The adverse consequences of the Legislature rescinding the mask order and public health emergency Evers called this week could be dire. The National Guard would likely not be able to assist at the polls during the August 12 primary if the Legislature or a court were to fully rescind the governor's declared public health emergency, and the National Guard's assistance at community testing sites across the state may be placed in jeopardy.
The assistance of the National Guard was crucial to keeping polling sites operating during the statewide April presidential primary and Supreme Court election. More than 2,400 Wisconsin National Guard members served on active duty as poll workers in 71 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. Under a public health emergency, the governor can call the National Guard into state active duty.
National Guard members are under separate federal orders to assist with testing and other COVID-19 response efforts.
If Republicans rescind Evers' new public health emergency, there may no longer be an authorization for the National Guard to assist at the polls. If President Donald Trump doesn't renew the National Guard's federal mission in Wisconsin, the state could lose federal funding for its testing efforts, which could close down entirely if the state public health emergency is revoked.
According to the nonpartisan Wisconsin Legislative Reference Bureau, the only times a governor may call the National Guard into active duty are:
- In case of war, insurrection, rebellion, riot, invasion, terrorism or resistance to the execution of the laws of the state of Wisconsin or of the U.S.
- In the event of public disaster resulting from flood, fire, tornado or other natural disaster.
- If the governor declares a state of emergency relating to public health.
- In order to assess damage or potential damage and to recommend responsive action as a result of one of the events listed above.
- Upon application of a marshal of the U.S., or village, mayor, chairperson or sheriff in the state.
Order details
Announced Thursday, the state mask order goes into effect Saturday. The order follows weeks of public statements by Evers that such a mandate was unlikely in Wisconsin.
Under the new order, which expires Sept. 28, everyone age 5 and older must wear a face covering when indoors or in any enclosed space open to the public including outdoor bars and restaurants, public transit and outdoor park structures. The order does not apply to people in their private residences. Face coverings are strongly recommended in all other settings where people may come in contact with others, including outdoors when maintaining physical distance is not possible. A violation of the order would not bring any criminal penalties but could result in a $200 fine.
While Evers said last week the growing number of positive cases of COVID-19 in Wisconsin had “accelerated” his consideration of a mask mandate, the governor has said multiple times that his authority to impose a statewide order is likely limited by the state Supreme Court’s May decision to toss out his stay-at-home order.
State law gives the Legislature the power to revoke a governor’s emergency order at any time, which liberal Madison attorney Lester Pines said makes challenging it in court more difficult.
“The basis of the Supreme Court’s ruling (when it struck down the previous order) was that the Legislature should have the opportunity to intervene, so to speak, when a rule is issued,” Pines said. “The governor’s powers (with the mask order) are limited by the Legislature’s ability to act. If the Legislature doesn’t like what they did, they can come tell people, ‘We’re going to rescind this order.’”
But conservative attorney Rick Esenberg, president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, said Evers’ order declaring a public health emergency and his face mask order are not legally valid because they attempt to extend his executive order from the spring that already declared a public health emergency.
State law requires the Legislature to approve an extension of a public health emergency after 60 days.
“There’s a time limit on this public health emergency, and the public health emergency that he declared has expired,” Esenberg said. “You cannot read the law to say that the time limit can be avoided by simply declaring a … new one.”
Ryan Nilsestuen, Evers’ chief legal counsel, said the new public health emergency is in response to an entirely different situation than what the state faced in March, due in large part to rising positive cases of COVID-19 statewide.
“We’re in a very different situation than we were before,” Nilsestuen said.
COVID-19 in photos: How Wisconsin is managing the pandemic
Middleton High drive-up graduation
Anti-mask protest
Making COVID-19 masks
Shortage of coins
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
Goodman Pool
YMCA summer camp
100,000 masks
Contact tracing
Doctor talking to patient
Outdoor class at Pinnacle
Punching bag
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Starlite 14 drive-in theater
Masks to be required
News conference on masks
Covid cleaning
Bar closings
Homeless camps
Homeless camps
Virus testing
Testing
Testing
Henry Vilas Zoo reopens
Union Terrace reopening
A Day to Remember
West High grads
Pool openings
Grads on the Yahara
Fifth-grade graduation
Tribes battling steep losses
COVID-19 openings
Picking up belongings
Downtown Businesses
Covid transportation
Church capacities
Church capacities
Prepping for reopening
Warner Park - screening
Outdoor Dining East Main
Spacing out customers
Getting a tattoo
Memorial Day ceremony
Memorial Day weekend
Memorial Day weekend
Salons Opening
Fitness openings
Duck Pond Drive-In
Memorial Union crowd
Child care at YMCA
Bikers on Arboretum Drive
Brittingham Boats
Restaurant open
COVID-19 businesses reopen
Restaurant, bars reopen
Dentist with patient
Dane County institutes order
Carry-out food
Small retailers reopening
Shoe store reopening
COVID 19 testing site
COVID 19 testing site
UW-Madison virtual graduation
Monona Library Curbside
COVID-19 meat
Homeless in parks
UW Commencement
River Food Pantry
Dane County tourism
"Outside Looking In: A Drive-Thru Exhibition"
COVID-19 Menards
Covid Assembly Hearing
UW furloughs
Stay safe, Badgers
Celebrating 103 - From a distance
COVID-19 protest
COVID-19 candle installation
COVID-19 candle installation
A fishing opener amid COVID-19
COVID-19 UW-Madison students
Covid Public Employees
Act of Appreciation
Brazelton with video screen
Saris stays busy
Absentee ballots
UW Covid Testing
Covid State Parks
Easter baskets
As social distancing progressed into an official order to stay in our homes, Madison has started to look more like an empty shell rather than …
Election Day with COVID-19
COVID-19 Journaling Project
Election Day protest
Election Day with COVID-19
Honoring Essential Workers
Metro Transit Butler
Election set for Tuesday
Robots
Nolan family
Stressed over closure
Amy Shircel, former COVID-19 patient
COVID-19 retail
Playground closed
Little Library closed
Face shields
Entryway
Carwash
Rent strike
Election COVID-19
Precious Cargo
Lori and Chris Robson
Chad Backes
Tourism
Tourism
City Church live stream
Covid Funerals
Covid Funerals
COVID-19 Sewn Masks
Traffic changes
John Hicks getting a meal
Rachel putting food in cooler
Mock Senate
COVID-19 Ventilators 1
Covid Golf Courses 1
Tony Evers to order nonessential businesses to close
Tony Evers to order businesses to shut down to battle COVID-19
COVID-19-Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19 UW Virtual Match Day
Covid State Street
COVID-19 daycare
COVID-19 daycare
Barber Sherman Plaza
COVID-19 schools
COVID-19 schools
UW Moving to Online Only
UW Moving to Online Only
Covid Outdoors
Covid Outdoors
Stocking bags
Madison school meals
Hawk's Bar & Grill
State Street -- Coronavirus
Speaking to changes
Jenifer Street Market
COVID-19 coronavirus UW-Madison campus dorm move-out
School closure news conference
Coronavirus cleaning at UW
UW Spring Break
UW COVID-19
UW COVID-19
Evers news conference
UW Covid-19
Safdar, Rhodes-Conway and Parisi
COVID-19 News conference
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.