Senate Republicans to investigate election audit findings, Madison's refusal to hand over ballots

Lanford said during a hearing Monday morning that attorney's representing Gableman and Vos have until late November to respond to Kaul's request for a restraining order. Both attorney's said they had just been retained within the last 12 hours and did not had enough time to fully review the case as of Monday.

Gableman had issued subpoenas to WEC and the mayors and city clerks in the state's five largest cities seeking a wide swath of election-related documents and private interviews earlier this month. Gableman later backed off on his initial request, reducing the overall scope of the initial request for documents and halted plans for in-person interviews — though he retained the right to request more documents or meetings.

Kaul, who is representing the Wisconsin Elections Commission and its administrator Meagan Wolfe, issued the request for a temporary restraining order last Thursday, stating that Gableman's subpoenas were overly broad and were "infected with the numerous legal flaws." Kaul also said interviews need to be held in public before a legislative committee, rather than in private.

Assistant Attorney General Gabe Johnson-Karp said it was fine to hold off on an immediate restraining order because Gableman had agreed to halt his initial request for interviews, though Lanford encouraged all parties to notify her if anything changes on the matter.