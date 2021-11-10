Senate Republicans issue subpoena for Madison election documents

Republican leaders in the state Senate on Wednesday subpoenaed the city of Madison seeking absentee ballot certificates returned in the 2020 election — documents the city refused to hand over to a nonpartisan election audit conducted earlier this year.
The subpoena is the latest step in a new investigation into last year's election being launched by the Senate's GOP-led Committee on Elections, Election Process Reform and Ethics and requests from Madison all physical absentee ballot certificates returned in the November election, as well as the results of tests conducted by the Madison City Clerk's office on electronic voting equipment. Senate GOP leaders authorized the investigation in late October.
The subpoena follows the Legislative Audit Bureau's October report, which did not find any evidence of widespread fraud or abuse in the state's 2020 election, but did make 48 recommendations to the Legislature and commission for improvements to how elections are run. The Audit Bureau’s report noted that officials in Madison did not allow auditors to physically handle ballots, citing ballot-security guidance from the U.S. Department of Justice.
Madison City Clerk Maribeth Witzel-Behl told the Audit Bureau in late August that she would provide copies of ballots, absentee ballot envelopes and other election-related documents but would not supply the original documents.
"It’s unfortunate and concerning that a few people running elections think they are more important than the electorate,” Senate President Chris Kapenga, R-Delafield, who signed the subpoena, said in a statement. “I sign this with the full effect of the law behind it. We are not playing games, and there will be consequences if they don’t comply.”
Speaking before the Joint Legislative Audit Committee on Tuesday, State auditor Joe Chrisman said physically handling the ballots was crucial to the auditing process. Chrisman said he would review those documents if made available.
“At a bare minimum, all local, county and state government officials should respect the legal authority and integrity of the LAB,” Senate Elections Committee chair Kathy Bernier said in a statement. “All did, with the exception of Madison. That decision cannot and will not stand.”
The subpoena notes that Audit Bureau staff will physically handle the requested records in the presence of Madison officials no later than Nov. 24.
The offices of Witzel-Behl and Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway did not immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.
The Assembly Committee on Campaigns and Elections will hold an information hearing Wednesday to take testimony from former Wisconsin Supreme Court Justice Michael Gableman related to his ongoing GOP-ordered probe into the 2020 election.
Gableman's investigation largely focuses on how the 2020 election was conducted, with a specific focus on Center for Tech and Civic Life grants provided to the state's five largest cities. Over the course of the last several months, Gableman has issued — and later retracted — subpoenas seeking a wide swatch of election-related documents from those communities. He also requested private interviews with mayors and elections clerks in the five cities, as well as with the head of the state elections commission. Gableman later canceled those interviews but has reserved the right to make such a request in the future.
Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said last month his hope is the investigation — which was originally planned to be finished by the end of October — would be completed before the end of the year. Vos did not say if the investigation could cost more than the $676,000 in taxpayer dollars allocated to the effort in June.
Democratic Attorney General Josh Kaul has blasted Gableman's probe as a "fake investigation" and has requested a restraining order alleging Gableman does not have the authority to seek interviews outside of a public legislative meeting. A hearing on Kaul's lawsuit is scheduled for Dec. 23.
Gableman has said he's not trying to overturn the election results, even though he told Trump supporters last November, without evidence, that he thought the election had been stolen.
A recount and court decisions have affirmed that President Joe Biden defeated former President Donald Trump in Wisconsin by almost 21,000 votes. Four voters out of roughly 3 million who cast ballots have been charged with fraud.
A Marquette Law School Poll released last week found that 15% of Republicans approve of Gableman's review, compared with 11% of independents and only 7% of Democrats. Most telling was that the majority of all respondents, 72% of Republicans, 67% of independents and 56% of Democrats, said they hadn't heard enough about the investigation to have an opinion.
Racine County Sgt. Michael Luell, who led an investigation into Mount Pleasant's Ridgewood Care Center with Racine County Sheriff Christopher Schmaling, also is scheduled to speak before the committee Wednesday.
Schmaling, a Republican, last week called for five members of the state elections commission — two Republican and three Democratic appointees — to be charged with crimes for waiving special voting deputies in nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic last year. The Wisconsin Elections Commission has said the sheriff's claims are inaccurate and no crimes were committed.
The commission voted last year to not send special voting deputies, or SVDs, to nursing homes after it became clear that poll workers would not be allowed in many of the facilities to help voters cast their ballots due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The first vote was 6-0 and two subsequent votes were 5-1.
Despite the sheriff's allegations that as many as eight Ridgewood residents cast ballots in the 2020 election even though their families believed they did not have the capacity to vote, state law does not bar those with cognitive delays or disabilities from voting unless they have been deemed incompetent by a court and had their voting rights removed.