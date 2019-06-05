A group of Senate Republicans on Wednesday introduced a $134 million transportation funding proposal that would direct funds toward local roads, but Republicans are far from agreement on what a final transportation budget should look like.
The proposal, introduced by six GOP members of the Joint Committee on Finance, among others, comes as the committee is set to meet Thursday to take up a broader transportation funding package that could include fee increases. Agreement has not yet been reached on a broader funding plan.
The plan introduced by members of use state surplus funds to direct about $72 million to counties and $62 million to towns. Each county would get $1 million to use for maintenance and construction projects to improve local road conditions. The proposal lacks support from the entire Senate caucus, and it's unclear whether GOP members in the state Assembly or finance committee would endorse the plan.
A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Republicans in his caucus continue to support a long term transportation funding solution, and that Vos is interested in pursuing the proposal outside of the larger transportation budget.
The proposal is just one from a group of Republicans as they debate the broader transportation budget, where lawmakers could agree to increase user fees to find a longer-term transportation funding solution. One of the sponsors of the Senate transportation plan, Sen. Howard Marklein, declined to say whether Republicans would support fee increases.
In a statement, Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, who said last week Senate Republicans would not support a gas tax increase as Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed, suggested lawmakers have a long way to go on agreeing to a final transportation funding package.
"This is a laudable idea that I currently consider as a proposal outside the state transportation budget to utilize one time money as a result of the strong fiscal numbers we saw reported in May," Fitzgerald said. "Once again, it demonstrates how strong the economy is in Wisconsin."
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday didn't rule out a transportation plan that doesn't include a gas tax increase. The governor in his budget proposed an 8 cent increase in the gas tax and other fee increases to provide more than $600 million in new funding.
A spokeswoman for Evers didn't immediately respond to a request seeking comment.
Jerry Deschane, executive director of the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, said the group supports using one-time funding for capital projects, but said more will be needed to provide a sustainable funding solution.
Deschane also criticized the fact the bill would not direct funding to cities and villages, which represent a swath of Wisconsinites.
Senate Republicans said the funding model intends to level the playing field for counties and towns.