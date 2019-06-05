Senate Republicans are floating a $10 increase on registration fees to help pay for the state's roads as signs suggest GOP members in both houses of the Legislature are still far from agreement on a final transportation budget.
Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald, R-Juneau, informed reporters on Wednesday of the potential fee increase, which would bump registration fees up to $85. The news comes as the state's budget writing committee is poised to vote on a transportation budget at its meeting Thursday.
Republicans in the Senate and Assembly have not yet agreed on a transportation funding plan, and discussions among GOP lawmakers are continuing on the total transportation revenue increase and which projects should be funded. Republicans in both chambers have ruled out the gas tax increase Democratic Gov. Tony Evers proposed, and are now looking at fee increases. Fitzgerald said tolling is still on the table, and added lawmakers are considering a mix of new revenue, cash and bonding to pay for the transportation budget.
Fitzgerald, who revealed last week Republicans had ruled out a gas tax increase, said on Wednesday it would put Wisconsin's gas tax among the highest in the nation.
"I think we’re just relying too heavily on that one revenue stream," he said.
The news of the potential registration fee increase comes after a group of Senate Republicans earlier Wednesday introduced a $134 million transportation funding proposal that would direct funds toward local roads, but it was clear the plan lacked support from some Republicans in the Senate. Leaders of both chambers said they are interested in pursuing the plan separately from the transportation budget up for a vote Thursday.
The plan introduced by six Senate GOP members the Joint Finance Committee, among others, would direct about $72 million to counties and $62 million to towns. Each county would get $1 million to use for maintenance and construction projects to improve local road conditions. The proposal lacks support from the entire Senate caucus, and it's unclear whether GOP members in the state Assembly or finance committee would endorse the plan.
A spokeswoman for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, R-Rochester, said Republicans in his caucus continue to support a long term transportation funding solution, and that Vos is interested in pursuing the proposal outside of the larger transportation budget.
The proposal is just one from a group of Republicans as they debate the broader transportation budget, where lawmakers could agree to increase user fees to find a longer-term transportation funding solution. One of the sponsors of the Senate transportation plan, Sen. Howard Marklein, declined to say whether Republicans would support fee increases.
Fitzgerald told reporters Marklein's idea could be funded outside of the broader transportation budget, but that Republicans are currently focused on funding more than just local roads.
Democratic Gov. Tony Evers on Monday didn't rule out a transportation plan that doesn't include a gas tax increase. The governor in his budget proposed an 8 cent increase in the gas tax and other fee increases to provide more than $600 million in new funding.
A spokeswoman for Evers didn't respond to a request seeking comment.
Jerry Deschane, executive director of the Wisconsin League of Municipalities, said the group supports using one-time funding for capital projects, but said more will be needed to provide a sustainable funding solution.
Deschane also criticized the fact the bill would not direct funding to cities and villages, which represent a swath of Wisconsinites.
Senate Republicans said the funding model intends to level the playing field for counties and towns.