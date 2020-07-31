Senate Republicans could try to strike down Gov. Tony Evers' state mask order

The GOP-led Legislature has not met since April, despite calls by Democratic members to take up legislation related to COVID-19, police procedures and unemployment benefits.

State law gives the Legislature the power to revoke a governor’s emergency order at any time.

On Thursday, Evers said it would be "a sad commentary for all of us" if Republicans convened to strike down the mask order.

“The Republicans could have come into session at any time," Evers said. "This has been a long pandemic, folks."

Reversing the mask order and the public health emergency could have other far-reaching consequences. According to the governor's office, the National Guard would likely not be able to assist at the polls during the August 11 primary if the Legislature or a court were to rescind the public health emergency, since a public health emergency is one of the only justifications a governor can use to call the National Guard into active duty.